Always getting checked at the self-scan? Here’s why (and how to avoid it)

You’re acting suspicious (without realising 🥺)

Beatrice Scali
Beatrice Scali
Are you allergic to time-consuming queues and awkward Dutch supermarkets’ zelfscankassas have your back. Well… until they betray you with a random check — for the twelfth time this week. But why does that happen?

We get it: you’re tired and just want to pick up what you need, quickly scan it and pay without crossing another human’s eyes (God forbid!). 

The supermarket staff’s random checks, however, are ruining this simple dream for you — a little too often. So often, in fact, that it’s starting to feel personal.

Well, according to MSN Geldzaken, it’s not — but it’s not a complete coincidence, either. 

Let’s dive into self-checkout psychology

There are four possible reasons why you’re feeling called out by your local supermarket’s selfscankassa. 👇 

1. You’re just unlucky

The most common reason why you’re getting checked so frequently is pretty simple — you might just be unlucky. 

The system determining which transactions get flagged for manual staff checks is automated, meaning that checks are almost always initiated randomly by a computer.

They are sample checks: neither you nor the staff are doing anything to influence them. 

Did you know? Supermarket staff can flag a transaction for a check if they believe something suspicious is happening, but this happens relatively rarely compared to random checks. 

2. You’re slow

Another reason you might be getting flagged for checks is that your behaviour makes the system flag your transaction as suspicious, causing a targeted check.

One such behaviour would be taking your sweet time when picking your items with a hand scanner. 

READ MORE | Cheapest supermarkets in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide in 2024

Shoplifters often roam the aisles for longer than law-abiding customers.

So, if the system thinks that the time between when you pick up your hand scanner and when you start paying is too long, you will get checked. 🤷

3. Your item selection is suspicious

Alternatively, you might be buying a suspicious amount or combination of products. 

A stolen item is harder to detect if it’s buried under dozens of other products — meaning that big grocery hauls will almost automatically call for a check. 

On the other hand, an exceptionally small transaction is also suspicious: are you sure you don’t have anything else in that basket? 🥸

Moreover, not all items are stolen equally frequently: some items, like bread or veggies, are shoplifter classics, and they will attract the algorithm’s attention. 

4. You’re in the wrong place

Lastly, you might just be shopping at a shoplifter-rich location.

Not all supermarkets are created equal — some are mostly populated by goody-two-shoes customers, while others are swarming with professional shoplifters. 

If you get checked very often, you might be shopping in the latter. 

Or maybe you just give off thief vibes. Just kidding! Unless…? 👀

Do you get checked often at Dutch supermarket self-scans? Tell us about your experience in the comments below.

