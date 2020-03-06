The nos reported that an 86-year old man in the Netherlands died as a result of coronavirus today.

The man passed away in a hospital in Rotterdam and was in quarantine at the Ikazia Zienenhuis in Rotterdam. He was diagnosed with the virus last week, but officials are not sure how he caught the infection.

Although the death rate for those infected with coronavirus is fairly low, the elderly are more susceptible to it compared to the younger population.

As of yesterday coronavirus cases in the Netherlands have increased rapidly, and 82 patients have been confirmed with infection. Read more about what you can do to prevent being infected.

Feature image: iXimus/Pixabay