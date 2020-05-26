The citizens of Tilburg got together and, with some help from the municipality, transformed a barren piece of land next to the railroad tracks to a pristine and grand park called the Spoorpark. It’s the latest addition to Tilburg, which has been pushing hard to improve itself in the last years.

With citizens working together and a beautiful park being opened just when the weather gets great — how could we not cover the Spoorpark in Tilburg?*

The Spoorpark in Tilburg just opened last year, so it’s all brand new. It’s been a massive undertaking which took more than a couple of years and it’s safe to say that it’s more than just your regular run-the-mill park.

The park provides tons of opportunities for sports of all kinds (there’s an urban sports park present!). You can enjoy drinks and fancy food at the T-huis (the restaurant at the Spoorpark, opening up in the very near future) and even camp in the park at the ‘citycamping’ (sounds awesome, it is, more on that later). But what really sets it apart is how it all came together…

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: With the current pandemic, Spoorpark is running at a limited capacity and some activities may be unavailable. Make sure to check in on their website.

How the Spoorpark in Tilburg was built

It used to be the railroad yards of Tilburg, and if you think that would be a sad sight, then you’re not mistaken. But the railroad yard left and it became an even sadder sight, and because of the economic crisis in 2008 years ago, not much happened on this piece of land near the station.

But times change, economic outlooks were improving and how the government is running things was also changing, and thus the municipality of Tilburg asked its citizens to come up with some ideas in 2015. Co-creation and citizens initiatives are normal in 2019-20 but were still a bit vague in 2015. But props to Tilburg, because the citizens more than delivered in 2017.

“The Central Park of Tilburg”

The citizens of Tilburg brainstormed, discussed, philosophised and worked together and ended up presenting a beautiful plan for a park in 2017, which with help from the municipality was actually realised this Summer.

It now has been dubbed the Central Park of Tilburg by some, and not only because it’s big and central. Just like it’s original counterpart overseas, there are tons of things going on, powered again by the community. Because of the ideas by its citizens, it’s also a different park than say, the Museumpark in Rotterdam or the Vondelpark in Amsterdam.

Another benefit of it being a citizens project was the fact that all that inclusion meant that the park could also count on many volunteers (but they’re still on the look-out for more people to pitch in, so if you’re reading this and feeling that urge to get your hands dirty – why not reach out?).

And, important for construction projects in the Netherlands, no formal complaints were filed against the Spoorpark when it was it being built (complaints and permits are the #1 reason why construction is sometimes so painstakingly slow in the Netherlands).

What’s there to do at the Spoorpark in Tilburg?

All the activities and ideas at the Spoorpark are also by its citizens, and you can tell because no bureaucrat could have thought of these! So what’s happening at the Spoorpark?

Go city camping

My fav thing in the Spoorpark! You can set up your tent in the city of Tilburg! Pretty cool right, you’re still surrounded by nature but you’re also in a city. Perfect stuff as well when you’re aiming to attend one of the many festivals and events in Tilburg! Contact them through their website, 99% sure you can arrange the whole thing in English.

Climb a 36 meter-high viewing tower

Good views of the whole park and more, not something you’ll see in a regular Dutch park. Work is underway on it, shouldn’t be long until the Kempentoren is finished.

The Outdoor Urban Sports Park

BMX, Skating and extreme stepping (that’s a thing now!) – sports are an important part of the Spoorpark. Good stuff to watch too and there will be plenty of international events being held there.

Actual living and running water

This is pretty unique because there will be an actual man-made creek running through the park. Bordering on art, the project is called ‘living water‘ and it’s looking good:

7 Beach volleyball courts

A whopping 7 beach volleyball fields are present, perfect for the summer of 2019! Basically, any beach sport is possible in the Spoorpark.

Nowhere near the end of what there’s to do in the Spoorpark. You can enjoy drinks and food in the soon-to-be-built at T-huis, a scouting club and, of course, enjoy all the nature and architecture — art also isn’t forgotten:

And since it’s by the people, it won’t be long before something changes and there will be a new citizens initiative in the park!

What else can you do on a trip to Tilburg?

Want to turn a visit to the Spoorpark into a proper day trip to Tilburg? Good idea, plenty to do there. How about some culture? There are some great museums in Tilburg and plenty of other cultural hotspots. Tilburg has also somehow nearly perfected the art and process of refurbishing old buildings as you can see in this vlog by Levi Hildebrand when we visited Tilburg:

Then there’s the LocHal for example, a state-of-the-art library which used to be a giant hall to repair locomotives. It is an architecture marvel and is a great place to study and chill.

Fancy something else? Summer might be the best period to check out the lush nature of Tilburg. Or just go for one of those awesome events in Tilburg, tons of stuff happening there. Need even more? Have a look at the ticket to Tilburg website!

And if you are totally new to Tilburg, check out our video!

