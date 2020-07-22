Summer has well and truly arrived in Tilburg. The city has just opened a fabulous urban beach, and we’re beyond excited to head over there and get the sand between our toes.

Lots of us are staying in the Netherlands this year for our summer holidays, but that doesn’t need to feel like a sacrifice if you choose the right spot. And what better spot is there than an urban beach? Not only do you have an open air cinema, beach yoga, and a campfire to enjoy, you also have the bustling city of Tilburg literally right outside the beach. It’s the perfect balance of a city stay and a beach vaycay.

Creating an urban beach is not without its challenges, as initiator Tim Frenken found out. Quite apart from the coronavirus crisis, which delayed the opening of the beach by two months, Frenken also had to reckon with a storm damaging the beach tent, and with his palm trees being stolen by some not so upstanding citizens. But despite all these challenges, the beach opened on Saturday, July 11, and was completely up and running by July 17.

What can I do (and eat) at Beachy?

Beachy, as the urban beach has been christened, has everything you could expect from a beach, and a whole lot more besides. There will be lots of food, something that is absolutely crucial to a good day at the beach, as I’m sure you’ll agree. You’ll be able to pick and choose between a catering business, and three food trucks, selling satay and grill, hot dogs, and vegan food.

Beachy is also set to become something of a cultural hotspot this summer. It has singer-songwriters, yoga teachers, an open air cinema, and a silent disco. Get yourself ready for some nostalgic summer vibes as well: Beachy has a campfire that you can gather around (with a 1.5m distance, obviously).

The urban beach also plays host to a miniature golf course which, according to Frenken, is “the most insane in all of Europe”. There will be glow in the dark holes, a bridge, and a stream with a Ferris wheel (which, by the way, is not the only Ferris wheel you should be checking out).

Maybe most excitingly for all you festival-goers, Beachy is also going to be where festivals, in a modified form, will be taking place this summer. They will be sit down festivals, so the 1.5m distance can still be fully observed, and will be organised by Disco Snolly and Rewind Amsterdam, among others.

Of course, you can also just flop down on a deck chair and relax: that’s what beaches are for, after all.

Need some other staycation plans for 2020? Head on over to our friends at Ticket to Tilburg and check out all the nice stuff that’s happening there in the summer of 2020

So how can I visit Tilburg’s open beach?

Now, down to the nitty gritty. Beachy will be open every day from 12:00 to 00:00, and most importantly for the Dutch among us, entrance is completely free. The exact address is Goirke Kanaaldijk 44, and there’s plenty of parking available if you don’t want to bike there. The urban beach is set to remain for at least the next three years, and a beach hut has been set up so that getting those holiday vibes in winter will be possible, too. You can check out their Facebook page here for all the latest updates.

One last thing… Summer is here, but so is coronavirus. We absolutely encourage you to head out and support local businesses and have a wonderful summer, but don’t forget: wash your hands, keep 1.5m from other people, and stay home if you have coronavirus symptoms.

Are you heading off to Beachy in Tilburg for your summer holidays this year? Let us know your plans in the comments below.

Feature Image: Ben Smit