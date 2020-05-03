An Amsterdam restaurant has come up with an innovative way to adapt to the 1.5 metre society: dinner inside an individual greenhouse.

The restaurant is called Mediamatic ETEN, and is part of the larger Mediamatic organisation, which focuses on the arts and entrepreneurship, with a strong environmental connection. The restaurant serves vegan food, and will be offering diners a four course meal when it reopens in this unique way.

The set up is currently being tested

The restaurant cannot, of course, reopen until the government gives permission to do so. However, at the moment, it is testing its new set up, which is comprised of four small greenhouses. Guests can sit in twos or threes inside the greenhouses and have their dinner there. This way, they won’t endanger other guests or staff.

Beautiful dining experience

Of course, the fact that these greenhouses offer protection for staff and diners is the most important thing: but we also need to take a moment to appreciate the aesthetic here. Picture an incredible plant-based dinner, cozy and non-corona’d inside a greenhouse by the Dijksgracht in Amsterdam. What more could you want?

Larger greenhouses may be used in future

The restaurant is taking prebookings for the last week of May and June so far, which will be fully refunded if the government decides to keep the horeca shut after that date. Mediamatic ETEN is also considering using larger greenhouses for larger (family) groups later on, but wants to try out this option first.

Would you be up for dining in a greenhouse? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Willem Velthoven for Mediamatic Amsterdam.