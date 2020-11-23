Prime Minister Mark Rutte is urging the public to comply with the current restrictions if they want more freedom of movement by Christmas.

This weekend saw coronavirus infections begin to rise once again in the Netherlands. Cases breached the 6,000 mark once again on Saturday. This comes less than a week after strict restrictions were relaxed.

While the government had hoped that numbers would be low enough to ease up on restrictions by December, Rutte warns that “with these figures, that will be difficult,” RTL Nieuws reports.

In the coming days

While the Prime Minister acknowledges that the current numbers are “not how you want it” at this time, the government will see how the next few days go before making any further decisions.

“It is not yet possible to determine exactly how bad it is. We will keep an eye on that in the coming days.”

Maybe Christmas and New Years

The question of what Christmas and New Years will look like for the Netherlands this year still remains. Rutte urges that people remain strong and comply with the restrictions.

He still holds out hope that numbers may be low enough for people to celebrate the holidays. “Maybe something can be done again in December, and then something again at Christmas and New Years.”

However, in order for this to happen, coronavirus numbers will have to start dropping again.

Feature Image: freestocks.org/Pexels


