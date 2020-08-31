The countrywide launch of the Dutch coronavirus app (CoronaMelder) has been delayed. It was originally due to be available all across the Netherlands from tomorrow.

CoronaMelder has been tested in five regions in the Netherlands over the past few weeks. However, widespread usage of the app has to wait until an emergency law comes into force. The Dutch Data Protection Authority requires there to be a legal basis for the use of the app, which is why the law has to come before the launch of the app.

The emergency law will stipulate that the personal data the app gathers will only be used for source and contact tracing, the Minister for Health Hugo de Jonge says. Furthermore, the law will also note the voluntary aspect of the app: no one will be forced to use it.

The app uses Bluetooth to let the user know if they have been in the vicinity of a person infected with coronavirus (who also needs to be a user of the app for this to work).

It is not yet clear when the app will be available for widespread use.

Will you use the app when it becomes available? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Feature Image: Canva/DutchReview