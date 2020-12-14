The cabinet is planning to enforce a strict lockdown in the Netherlands. The lockdown is expected to last until January 19 and will involve the closure of almost everything.

The news comes from sources in The Hague who told the NOS the lockdown will close all non-essential shops, hairdressers, museums, theatres and schools.

Closure at midnight

In order to prevent a rush to the shops, the new measures will come into effect tonight at midnight. Contact professions such as hairdressers and physios will also be asked to discontinue service after this time.

Schools will be expected to close their doors on Wednesday and people will be asked to stay at home as much as possible. This will also be expected during the holidays as the government asks that people discourage house guests.

Numbers too high

The government has decided to implement these drastic new measures due to the sharp rise in coronavirus numbers across the Netherlands this past week. On Saturday, 9182 people tested positive for the virus, and a further 9924 on Sunday.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte will address the nation tonight at 7 PM when he will clarify the Dutch government’s new measures.

Feature Image: martinbertrand.fr/Shutterstock.com