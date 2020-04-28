Coronavirus has been detected in several mink farms amongst some of the animals. Because some of the farm’s employees had symptoms of the virus, it can be presumed that the animals were infected by their human caretakers.

The minks displayed several symptoms including respiratory issues, Omroep Brabant reports.

The farms are located in Milheeze and Beek en Donk, both of which are located in the region of North Brabant. The virus has hit this region in the Netherlands the hardest. Both farms have been closed as a precautionary measure.

Precautionary measures

However, precautionary measures were taken immediately. Both animals and manure are not to leave the parameters. Furthermore, walking and biking within a 400-meter radius of either farm is prohibited, NOS reports.

How the virus spread through the farms is currently being studied. According to Wim van der Poel, professor of virology in Wageningen, we don’t as yet know how hard the virus hits amongst minks — but not all of them will suffer from consequences (though some have developed pneumonia as a result).

It should be noted, however, that minks have proven to be particularly susceptible, and other livestock have not as yet displayed symptoms.

Can minks give coronavirus to humans?

According to the RIVM, minks can’t return the virus to humans. Human to animal contamination is possible, but not the other way around, in the case of minks that is.

Coronavirus is said to have originated in bats and then spread to humans. So the whole question about animal-to-human contamination and vice-versa still needs to be examined further.

Have you heard of any other animals in the Netherlands that have been affected with coronavirus? Let us know in the comments.

Feature Image: Mark Evans/Wikimedia Commons