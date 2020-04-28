Today, the telecommunications network VodafoneZiggo has switched on its 5G network. However, you probably won’t notice any changes for a while.

Only customers of VodafoneZiggo who are paying for access to a 5G network in their monthly subscription, and who have a smartphone that can connect to 5G, will be able to take advantage of this faster mobile network.

Will we notice a change?

But will it actually be faster? Eventually, yes, but for now the difference will not be very big. VodafoneZiggo estimates that 5G is now about 10% faster than the current 4G mobile network. That’s because the much faster 3.5 Ghz frequency band has not yet been auctioned off to telecom companies- that won’t happen until early 2022, RTL Nieuws reports.

The 5G controversy continues

There has been a lot of controversy around 5G in recent months: some people believe that it can damage the environment and people’s health, though there is no evidence for that. Conspiracy theorists also think that 5G is responsible for coronavirus.

Nineteen telephone masts have been burned down over the past weeks, which is thought to be connected to the movement against 5G.

Feature Image: Daria Shevtsova/Pexels