The Netherlands is falling behind in the race to vaccinate when compared with its neighbour, Germany. Whilst Germans will begin to receive their vaccinations the day after Christmas, Dutch residents could be waiting a while longer.

Germany began setting up a coronavirus vaccination plan for its residents back in November with the “National Imf Strategy.” However, in the Netherlands, a vaccination plan — if there is any — will not become available to the public until next week.

Dutch hesitance

When speaking with RTL Nieuws, Hanco Jürgens of the German Institute of the University of Amsterdam described the Dutch approach to the vaccination process as more “hesitant.” He went on to say that the difference in timing between the two countries is quite large.

“It will certainly be in order in the Netherlands by March, when mass vaccinations can really take place. But the difference between Germany and the Netherlands at the moment is really a bit unbelievable.”

I blew my Dutch colleagues mind when I told them the vaccination centers in my German hometown are already under construction and vaccination will start the day of european approval. I don’t know how the Dutch government can be so relaxed about this. — Hannes Witt (@hannes_elefant) December 17, 2020

Mass vaccination centres

As part of the process of getting ready to roll out coronavirus vaccines, Germany developed a plan back in November with a division of tasks between the sixteen federal states. Part of this plan involved the construction of “sixty centers with cooling systems from which the vaccines will be distributed” Jürgens said.

He does not find the prospect of a similar response by the Netherlands to be promising.”It may also be in order in the Netherlands, but we don’t know. I find that worrisome. Especially when we look at how things went with the test streets, for example.”

We kunnen dus niet de dag na goedkeuring vaccin beginnen met vaccineren. Want er is nog extra voorbereidingstijd nodig. En dat hadden we niet al maanden geleden kunnen voorzien. Maar dat is niet erg, want wat maken een paar weken nou uit.

Is dat de boodschap? — Mathijs Bouman (@mathijsbouman) December 16, 2020

De Jonge vs Merkel

Jürgen goes on to compare Health Minister Hugo De Jonge and the German Chancello Angela Merkel. De Jonge has emphasised the need to be careful when approaching a plan to vaccinate the Netherlands.

“In the Netherlands, Minister Hugo de Jonge of Public Health and the GGDs say that carefulness is more important than haste. But in Germany, care and haste are almost two sides of the same medal.”

Germany in better shape

With so much uncertainty surrounding when and how exactly the Dutch government will begin its process of vaccination against coronavirus, Jürgens admits that the Netherlands does not fair well in comparison to its German neighbours.”Indeed you can say at the moment that the Germans are in better shape than the Dutch.”

Vaccinations for Dutch residents are expected to begin in January with vulnerable groups expected to be the first recipients. However, whether this is actually plausible is uncertain.

In case you missed it: if you’re Dutch, don’t get your hopes up for that vaccine.

Depressing not just as it’s depressing,but because it was wholly predictable. The January vaccination pledge was always absurd, but as usual they got away with making it. Over-promise, under-deliver https://t.co/TZhJKGhmEW — Ben Coates (@bencoates1) December 17, 2020

Feature Image: Retha Ferguson/Wikimedia Commons/CC1.0