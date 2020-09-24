The RIVM has reported 16 new deaths from coronavirus. These numbers have not been so high since the end of May.

This follows a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases throughout the Netherlands, with 2,359 new infections reported yesterday. They also reported 25 new hospital admissions.

The beginning of June saw similar daily numbers ranging between 13 and 15, but never as high as 16. These new numbers only confirm that the Netherlands is entering a second wave of the coronavirus.

Number of deaths higher than reported

It is expected that the number of deaths and admissions may be higher than reported. This is due to backlogs at the GGD which can lead to up to a week’s delay.

Given that these numbers may therefore be from last week, and this week saw a spike in the number of admissions and cases, the number of deaths is likely to be higher than the figures reported by the RIVM.

Randstad holds the highest number of infections

Areas of the Randstad, particularly Amsterdam, The Hague and Rotterdam, continue to have the highest numbers of new corona cases. Amsterdam saw 247 new cases, whilst The Haag saw 137 and Rotterdam 243.

While the highest numbers are still coming from these regions, experts now fear that regional measures will no longer be effective in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

