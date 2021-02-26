The majority of EU countries have a positive attitude towards the introduction of a vaccination passport, this week’s EU summit has revealed. The decommissioned Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, is also in favour of the passport — but he believes it is too early to think about implementing one.

Countries such as Italy, France and Germany are starting to address the idea of a vaccination passport. If EU countries were to introduce a digital vaccination passport, citizens who have proof of vaccination may be able to travel more easily than those without.

Rutte believes there are still too many technicalities to be addressed before a decision can be made about the implementation of a vaccination passport in the Netherlands.

The technicalities

Firstly, the decommissioned Prime Minister questions the safety of such a passport. He points out that people cannot be certain that they won’t transmit the virus, even if they have had the vaccine.

There is also the question of how long it would take to set up such a system. The summit revealed that southern EU countries would like to see the passports implemented by summer.

However, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, points out that the technical preparation of such passports could take months — a sentiment that Rutte shares.

Decisions not yet made

When speaking with RTL Nieuws, Rutte explained that there is much to be decided before a vaccination passport will be introduced in the Netherlands.

“There will be a certificate and the technology to make it possible.” The decommissioned prime minister said, however, “there are still some major decisions between idea and implementation. This will take a few more months. It won’t happen overnight.”

What are your thoughts on a corona passport? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: Skiitterphoto/Pexels