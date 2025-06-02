💸 Looking to open a bank account? Sign up with ING and receive a €50 sign-up bonus!
CultureHistorySociety

Did you know Amsterdam has a boat full of cats? Introducing De Poezenboot

Amsterdam’s floating feline paradise 🐾

Emanuela Occhipinti
Updated:
Looking for something quirky and unforgettable to do in Amsterdam this week? Head straight to De Poezenboot — The Catboat! 🐈‍⬛⛵

This one-of-a-kind floating sanctuary is exactly what it sounds like: a boat full of cats chilling right on the canals of Amsterdam. 

It’s purr-fect for animal lovers, curious travellers, and anyone who wants to meet a furry friend or two while enjoying the city’s charm. 🐾💕

A bit of history 🐾

Believe it or not, The Catboat has been floating since 1968! 🚢 💛 Founded by cat lover, Ms Van Weelde, this floating refuge has been a safe space for hundreds of felines over the years. 

And although cats and water aren’t exactly besties, many have happily traded their fear of water for warm beds, belly rubs, and a second chance at life.

What can you do there?

Pet the cats, of course! Many of these feline residents are rescues — once strays or abandoned, now lounging like royalty on a boat. 

Visitors are welcome to hang out, cuddle a cat or two, and soak in the peaceful vibes. 🐾

However, The Catboat is first and foremost an animal sanctuary. This means that some of the cats are up for adoption if you’re ready to give one a forever home.

READ MORE | Getting a pet in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide

But if adopting feels like too much right now and you still want to help, you can also support them financially — every little bit goes towards food, care, and vet bills. 💛 

Behind the scenes, the dedicated staff work hard to catch strays and offer neutering services to pet owners who can’t afford it, making a real difference for cats all over Amsterdam. 😺

Do you need to pay to visit?

Nope! Entry is completely free, but donations are greatly appreciated. Every euro goes towards food, medical care, and cosy blankets for the kitties. 🧶🐾

READ MORE | This one cat cost a Dutch town over €300,000 in damage

The Catboat is open to visitors three days a week, and spots are limited — only 6 people at a time are allowed onboard to keep things calm for the cats. 🧘‍♀️ 

🗓  When can I visit? Visiting hours are from 13:00 to 15:00 on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. You may have to wait if there are too many people onboard.

📍 Where can I find it? You’ll spot this cosy cat haven at Singel 38 G, 1015 AB Amsterdam, nestled among the beautiful canals in the heart of the city. Just follow the meows. 😺

So if you’re wandering the streets of Amsterdam and hear a soft meow echoing across the canal, follow the sound. The Catboat is waiting. 😻

Will you visit De Poezenboot? Don’t forget your camera — and maybe a lint roller. 📸🧥🐾

Feature Image: Oxyman/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0

Emanuela traded pasta for passport stamps, wandering her way across the globe. With a Master’s in East Asian Studies she has a passion for Japanese literature. She decided to settle in the Netherlands to fully enjoy flower culture. When she’s not writing (rare, but it does happen), she’s on a mission to find the perfect skincare product and will gladly corner you for a passionate TED Talk on why sunscreen reapplication is the most important thing.

