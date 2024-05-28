This one cat cost a Dutch town over €300,000 in damage

Any cat owner knows that your furry friend will cost you a lot: hours of sleep, hundreds in vet bills, and maybe even thousands in damage to your brand-new couch — but one Dutch cat has really taken the cake.

The town of Dokkum in Friesland has fallen victim to perhaps the most expensive furball the Netherlands has ever seen.

How? Well, the sneaky feline did what all cats do: smacked at something it shouldn’t have.

However, this time, it wasn’t your boyfriend’s face, it was a tap.

A casual €325,000 in damage

The story began when the municipality of Noardeast-Fryslân decided it was time to renovate the town hall in Dukkum.

One construction worker spotted a cat slinking around the construction site, and a hunt began to try to catch it.

However, the cat (an orange cat — of course), was “so fast and smart that it was impossible to catch it,” writes Omrop Fryslân.

Classic orange cat behaviour, honestly. Image: Freepik

As a result of what can only be described as the real-life puss in boots, it was decided to close the construction site.

A turned-on tap

However, it seems that before the cat decided to call it a night, it wanted to enjoy a drink — or just watch the world burn.

A tap was turned on, and as a result, furniture was destroyed, moisture got into the walls, and water leaked through the floor into the building’s basement.

With walls and floors needing to be replaced, the cost of the damage totalled a whopping €325,000. Now that’s one expensive kitty.

Criminal kitty remains at large

And did anyone even manage to give the cat a punishing pet between the ears? No.

The cat and its unknown owner have not been identified.

Speaking with Omrop Fryslân, Councilor Bert Koonstra explains that “the damage is reimbursed by the insurance. With this, we can also close this cat file.”

Are you the owner of an orange cat who looks like it committed some crimes in the town of Dokkum? Give them a belly rub, and don’t tell the police. 🤫