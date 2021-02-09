There are a few things the Netherlands will never have. Decent curtains, dinner after 6 PM, and mountains.

But one can dream, right? Imagine skiing next to the canals of Amsterdam, lush Alp-like mountains five minutes from Vondelpark, or snow covered hills giving a scenic backdrop to Rotterdam’s famous butt plug gnome.

The following artists have created some pretty cool graphics of what the flattest country in Europe would look like if she had a mountain range.

Skiing next to Amsterdam’s canals

This video will take you on a magical ride along the canals of a mountainous Amsterdam.

Rotterdam’s high-rises surrounded by high scenery

If you’re more of a Rotterdam fan, check out these epic photos from Rotserdam. These guys started an Instagram account back in July 2020, sharing images of what Rotterdam would look like with mountains!

If you love these photos as much as we do, head over to Rotserdam’s website to buy yourself a nice print.

Would you still love the Netherlands if it had mountains? Or do you enjoy living in a land with a flat terrane? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: Rotserdam/Instagram