Adopting graves: how the Dutch honour fallen American soldiers in Margraten Cemetery

Guardians of memory

Emanuela Occhipinti
Emanuela Occhipinti
Updated:
Between Maastricht and Vaals is the American Cemetery in Margraten. It’s the largest American cemetery in the world and the only one in the country.

The American Cemetery is home to 8,301 fallen American soldiers who gave their lives during World War II.

And what makes the cemetery truly special is its Grave Adoption Program. Locals and visitors can “adopt” a grave or name, keeping the memory of the soldier alive.

They even receive a certificate of adoption.

A place for remembrance

Each grave is marked by a white marble cross or Star of David. The names of 1,722 missing servicemen are also engraved on the marble walls of the Square of Honour.

Every year, around 250,000 visitors come to pay their respects.

Adopters regularly visit, place flowers (especially on Memorial Day) and take care of the graves.

If you visit, you’ll likely see fresh flowers beside the marble headstones, placed by Dutch families who’ve cared for them, sometimes for generations.

How does it work?

Due to the high demand, each adopter may care for a maximum of two graves and/or three names on the Walls of the Missing.

Those who were given more in earlier years may continue their caretaking, but new adopters must follow the quota, because yes, the Margraten Cemetery has become very popular.

In fact, all graves are currently adopted. However, there’s a waiting list, with people from all over the Netherlands, as well as Germany, France, and Italy, eager to visit the site and adopt a grave in honour of the fallen.

The families of the fallen soldiers can even request information about who has adopted their fallen relative.

The cemetery is open daily, from 9 AM to 5 PM, except on Christmas and New Year’s Day. Often, you can hear the sound of a carillon playing the Dutch and American anthems.

Have you ever heard of the Margraten Cemetery? Let us know in the comments below!

