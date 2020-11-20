3 You realize that HEMA is your second home

No really — there is nothing better than HEMA at 9 AM, often the only shop that is open in cold windy mornings. They offer a more or less complete breakfast for two euros (though it used to be even better)!

I always find it fun to see people of all walks of life getting in line to eat their first or second breakfast while trying to see the city from one of their big windows. There are the businessmen, the construction workers, the moms with their kids, the old Dutch, the new Dutch, the young, the old… Everybody gathers there. Oh, and how could I not mention their famous hot dogs and smoked sausages (rookworst).

I can hardly ever enter the shop without the five-year-old asking for a hot dog, but I can’t blame her, they are tasty. And I love how they are always on-trend whether you are looking for stickers, Easter decorations, accessories for your bike, envelopes, toiletries or a cheap and warm sweater. I realized I might be becoming Dutch this one time I came back from a trip back home and the first thing I did was meet a friend to catch up at the Hema over some traditional stamppot, with sausage, of course.

I must not be the only one loving this Dutch institution because there are already two volumes of a book gathering stories of Dutch citizens abroad called “Ik mis nog steeds de Hema ” (I still miss HEMA).