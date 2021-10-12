CultureLiving in the NetherlandsLifestyle

These are some of the best Facebook Groups for internationals in major Dutch cities

Farah Al Mazouni

From apartments to pet adoption, almost anything can be found through Dutch Facebook groups — especially if you’re a wandering international on the hunt.

Think of them as virtual study groups, but cooler and non-graded.🤓 Some Dutch Facebook groups are solely dedicated to internationals in major cities throughout the Netherlands to discuss the latest news, ask general questions or for recommendations, stay informed about closeby events, or even meet for a cuppa joe!

Aside from our very own and totally awesome DutchReview group, we’ve gathered some of the crème de la cream of Dutch Facebook groups for expats in major Dutch cities. 👇 Just beware of falling for scams, because those are everywhere, unfortunately.

Facebook groups for internationals in Amsterdam

The thriving capital of the Netherlands attracts thousands of expats each and every year — so there’s tons of international activity and countless Facebook groups focused on various topics. 🌍 Prepare to wander the canal belt or check out the Rijksmuseum with the people you meet from groups such as:

The Amsterdam Expats Meetup Group

Over 30,000 members, daily posts, and The Amsterdam Expats Meetup Group is the place for all of your questions to be answered.

Amsterdam

The group Amsterdam comes in with 39,000 members and public access to posts about events and a list of recommended, more specialized Amsterdam centred groups.

Facebook groups for internationals in Leiden

The atmospheric university city of Leiden offers much more than meets the eye. 🔎 From museums to a buzzing social life scene — and with expats ranging from uni students to Leiden city residents, Facebook groups can get you covered no matter who you are as long as it involves Leiden. We suggest:

Leiden Expats

With over 12,000 members, Leiden Expats is a 2007 Leiden based group that offers informational posts in English with almost 300 posts on monthly basis.

Leiden | Girl Gone International

With additional groups for Amsterdam and The Hague, Leiden’s Girl Gone International (GGI) is a friendship oriented community with a local and global focus.

Facebook groups for internationals in Utrecht

The fourth-largest Dutch city has tons to offer for its native and expat residents. Fancy an event by the Dom Tower? Then you might want to check out these groups for the latest and greatest: 💪

Expats Utrecht

Curated for the international community in Utrecht, with 33,000 members+ Expats Utrecht promises it all: services, housing opportunities, local ads, and a platform to ask and answer questions.

Expats in Utrecht

On a smaller scale but still as valuable, Expats in Utrecht is a public group with interactive members and daily posts.

Facebook groups for internationals in Rotterdam

There are many unique Rotterdam qualities, one trait involves how international this city is, housing 174 nationalities. With such diversity, internationals are bound to gather and connect in groups, especially virtually: 🏙

Expats in Rotterdam

No commercial posts in this 2016 growing Facebook group, Expats in Rotterdam offers a welcoming space dedicated to questions, ideas, and news about Rotterdam city.

Rotterdam — International Friends

Got a Rotterdam question or looking for a recommendation? Even housing offers are on the table in Rotterdam — International Friends group with 7000+ welcoming members.

Facebook groups for internationals in The Hague (Den Haag)

The heart of embassies and home to many international agencies in the Netherlands, The Hague is not only buzzing with expats and students but also has heaps of international visitors hopping in from all over the world. A dedicated Facebook group sure is a quick and direct stop for anyone with a curiosity or a question related to Den Haag:

Expats in the Hague

With a large members’ base of 44,000 — Expats in the Hague is a public 2007 group created by internationals with 15+ daily posts by its members.

The Hague Agenda (For Internationals)

Looking for a nice sporting, music, or dance event to head to in Den Haag? The Hague Agenda (For Internationals) is the group to check out.

Other groups

We only covered city-based groups so far, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t still have some wonderful communities up our sleeve. 🐇🎩

Offering support and assistance for expats within the Netherlands, the Netherlands network group incorporates posts from anywhere and anything Nederland. As for our expat ladies out there, you might want to check out Female Expats and Dutchies in the Netherlands (FEN) — a women-only group that promises a wealth of knowledge to women in the Netherlands.

Did we miss any of your favourite expat Facebook groups? Make sure to let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: silverblack/Depositpotos

Farah Al Mazouni
