Born between 2001 and 2004? Next year you could be travelling through Europe — for free!

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
As part of the European Union’s ‘DiscoverEU‘ initiative, young EU citizens are given the opportunity to travel through Europe by train — gratis!

The initiative encourages young people to broaden their horizons and “take advantage of the freedom of movement throughout the European Union.” It hopes for them to develop a greater sense of independence, confidence, and appreciation for other cultures.

Ready, set, go! Applications for the free travel pass begin today at 12 PM and are open for the next two weeks. ⏱

I want to travel for free! Can I apply?

Usually, the DiscoverEU initiative is specifically for 18-year-olds to discover Europe — but since we’ve had essentially two years ripped out of the calendar due to coronavirus — those who were eligible in 2020 and 2019 are given the chance to apply now instead.

🇬🇧 Nationality exception: Under the terms of the United Kingdom’s Withdrawal Agreement from the European Union, UK citizens are able to participate in this round of the DiscoverEU due to the past rounds being cancelled.

To qualify you must meet the following criteria:

  • Be born between 1 July 2001 (included) and 31 December 2003 (included);
  • Have the nationality of one of the Member States of the European Union at the time of the award decision;
  • Complete the correct ID or passport number on the online application form.

In addition, you’ll need to fill out a quiz about the EU. 🤓

Travelling alone or with friends

If you receive the free travel pass, you have to travel for a minimum of one day and can stay abroad for up to 30 days between 1 March 2022 and 28 February 2023. 

If that sounds like a long time to travel alone, you can invite friends who also meet the conditions and make it a group journey!

More train passes than ever

RTL Nieuws reports that the commission vice-chair, Margaritis Schinas, has complimented young people on the sacrifices they’ve made during lockdowns and the solidarity they’ve shown to others. She said that “that’s why I’m so happy that we can offer more rail passes than ever.”

Moreover, 2022 is the European Year of Youth, meaning there are even more initiatives to come!

What do you think of the initiative? Will you be applying for the DiscoverEU travel pass? Tell us in the comments below!

