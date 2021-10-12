Weekly update: be safe, Dutch coronavirus infections have risen significantly

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
Woman-wearing-facemask-and-using-hand-sanitiser
Image: Southworks /Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/408439298/stock-photo-businesswoman-using-hand-sanitizer-reception.html

The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from October 5 to October 12. The number of hospitalisations and ICU admissions have increased, while deaths have remained stable compared to the previous week.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 17,832 new infections in the Netherlands. This is a steep increase compared to last week’s report of 12,016 infections.

The percentage of positive tests also increased noticeably to 10.3% compared to 8.1% the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications has decreased in the past week. This week, 24 people passed away, compared to 29 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

The number of admissions to the nursing ward remained stable this week. However, admissions to the ICU showed a significant increase. The past week saw 210 new admissions to the nursing ward and 71 new patients in the ICU. The week before, there were 214 and 46, respectively.

Booster shots are being offered to Dutchies with immune disorders

In the past week, Dutchies who have a serious immune disorder have started receiving their invitations for a third coronavirus shot, a.k.a. a booster shot. 💉 The process of booking a jab is the same as it was for the first two.

For the time being, the Health Council doesn’t consider it necessary for the rest of the population to receive a booster shot. However, this could change if it turns out that protection against Covid-19 offered by the vaccine declines significantly over time.

No longer a high-risk country: the Netherlands has turned orange on the coronavirus map

Every Thursday, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) publishes a coronavirus map with the number of positive tests per 100,000 people in different European countries.

As of this past Thursday, October 7, the Netherlands has taken a step in the right direction, changing from red to orange (our favourite colour) — meaning we’re not considered a high-risk country anymore! 🥳

However, in light of these renewed high numbers, we cannot be certain how long the Netherlands will remain orange on the coronavirus risk stratification.

Feature Image: Southworks/Depositphotos

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
An avid tea drinker, Jen was born and raised in Zimbabwe. She moved to Utrecht in 2017 to pursue her history degree. She loves people-watching, canoeing the Utrecht canals, and observing how the Dutch come alive in summer. Having been traumatised by a Dutch circle party, Jen wants to help equip other internationals with tips and tricks to survive and thrive in this wonderful flat country.

