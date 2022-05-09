CulturePhoto Report

Get a bird’s eye view of the Netherlands in 100 seconds (videos inside)!

Kavana Desai
What if we told you that you could travel the Netherlands in 100 seconds? Would you believe us? As small as this country is, obviously that’s not possible unless you’re literally standing on a map of the Netherlands. 

Although not possible in reality, it is possible virtually. Join guerilla geographer Daniel Raven-Ellison as he takes us on a journey through the Netherlands in just 100 hundred seconds. In this drone footage, you can see the varying landscapes of this beautiful country.

Let’s go! ✈️

He also has drone footage with amazing shots of North Brabant, a province in the south of the Netherlands. If you haven’t been there yet, at least you’re getting a stellar introduction to it through these videos!

Did you enjoy that bird’s eye view of the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally written in October 2019, and was fully updated in May 2022 for your reading pleasure.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Coping with the aftermath of her 3-year stint in the Netherlands, Kavana is a writer, content creator and editor for DutchReview. Hailing from India, she frequently blogs about the Netherlands, being Indian in the Netherlands, and everything in between. She envisions herself to one day be the youngest person to win that Nobel Prize for Literature (she is also not very humble but welcomes only constructive criticism). In the meantime, she fills her days with writing for DutchReview, writing her master's thesis on art theft, and writing fiction that will hopefully see the light of day soon.

