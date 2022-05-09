Get a bird’s eye view of the Netherlands in 100 seconds (videos inside)!

What if we told you that you could travel the Netherlands in 100 seconds? Would you believe us? As small as this country is, obviously that’s not possible unless you’re literally standing on a map of the Netherlands.

Although not possible in reality, it is possible virtually. Join guerilla geographer Daniel Raven-Ellison as he takes us on a journey through the Netherlands in just 100 hundred seconds. In this drone footage, you can see the varying landscapes of this beautiful country.

Let’s go! ✈️

He also has drone footage with amazing shots of North Brabant, a province in the south of the Netherlands. If you haven’t been there yet, at least you’re getting a stellar introduction to it through these videos!

Did you enjoy that bird’s eye view of the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally written in October 2019, and was fully updated in May 2022 for your reading pleasure.