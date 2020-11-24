Everyone’s heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday — two widely celebrated days of the year built on consumerism. But have you heard of Giving Tuesday? It’s the perfect counterbalance — a day that’s all about doing something for others.

Giving Tuesday is a global initiative for individuals and organisations to all pitch in to help those in need, in one big blowout day. It falls on the Tuesday after Cyber Monday and this year that’s December 1.

The Netherlands has its own branch, givingtuesday.nl, which offers a platform specific to NGOs here in the country. It’s an excellent resource to explore and give to local NGOs making a difference in your own community.

What’s Giving Tuesday all about?

Where Black Friday and Cyber Monday are designed to open up the shopping season for the holidays, Giving Tuesday is more in line with the true spirit of the holidays, meant to open up the giving season.

What is #GivingTuesday, you ask? GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement which inspires people to do good! This movement unleashes the power of people and organisations to transform their communities and their world. 🌎🌍🌏 pic.twitter.com/RJztvOp5IE — educate. (@educate_ngo) November 17, 2020

The movement began in 2012 and has grown into a worldwide phenomenon, bringing in hundreds of millions of euros, dollars, pounds, francs, pesos, yen, and so much more, to important causes around the world. On this very special Tuesday, and the days, weeks, and months leading up to it, thousands of people work together to promote generosity by carrying out campaigns, donating, and volunteering.

Who can I donate to?

Giving Tuesday is a great opportunity to donate to your long-time favourite charity, or discover new organisations and individuals doing important work. All of these can be easily perused on the Giving Tuesday website.

There are dozens of local organisations participating in the initiative and working to improve lives and communities in the Netherlands. Whether your philanthropic passions lie in cancer research, environmental preservation, sheltering refugees, or emotional support animals, there’s an organisation in the Netherlands that can greatly benefit from your donation.

You can also donate to organisations doing meaningful work abroad. By supporting international development projects even a small donation can make a huge impact. Particularly considering how many people and communities have been affected by recent natural disasters on top of the coronavirus pandemic. Many organisations have organised emergency campaigns to aid in this type of crisis recovery.

Don’t know how to choose? Consider donating to organisations with a mission that’s close to your heart, or look for projects that are working in areas of great and urgent need. Coronavirus has left countless people and organisations in need of outside assistance, and there is an infinite number of worthy causes. Choose what resonates most with you.

Why donate now?

This year has taken a toll

At a time when coronavirus has affected the lives and livelihoods of people in all parts of the world, giving has never been more important. For the same reason, it’s also a more challenging year for people to give.

For many organisations, donations around the holidays form a large percent of the funding they receive each year. This year, donations are anticipated to be fewer across the board, as more people are strapped with their own needs and funding is spread thin. But the demand for humanitarian work has only increased.

You can make a difference

Giving Tuesday is about encouraging people to do good, described as a “global generosity movement.” By participating in the movement, you’re helping bring awareness to causes that make a difference. Every euro you donate, or #givingtuesday you share on social media, you’re making a difference too.

If you’re someone whose bank account hasn’t been too greatly affected by the pandemic, you’ve probably found yourself at some point wondering what you can do to help. This is how, my friend. It’s the best way to effect meaningful change in people’s lives right now.

If your own resources are limited, remember that even the tiniest donation can make a difference. Also, look into organisations that are seeking more than just monetary donations. Coats, blankets, clothes, and food, are often welcome items. Everyone has something to offer, even if it’s just a little of your time, your skills, or posting a simple #UNselfie on social media, sharing your story and inspiring others to give.

On #GivingTuesday, thousands of 👩🏼‍💼🧕🏼👷🏽‍♂️👨🏿‍🔬 tell the 🌍 why they support the causes they care about by sharing an #UNselfie. World leaders + celebs join everyday people to tell their giving stories. Share your story + unleash generosity. pic.twitter.com/D2Fx9OUn8i — GivingTuesday | Dec 1, 2020 ❤️ (@GivingTuesday) April 30, 2020

It feels good to give

Helping others is a great way to lift your own spirits. The personal satisfaction you feel from giving probably won’t be the reason you decide to donate, but it sure is a happy side effect. Plus, when you spend money on an important cause, you’re not left with that ugly buyer’s remorse, or an ill-fitting sweater you’ll only wear once.

It’s tax-deductible

It’s also tax-deductible so you can write it off in next year’s tax return.

Where does my money go?

Giving Tuesday is the platform that helps nonprofits and individuals build awareness, but they never handle the transfer of money. Your donation goes directly to the organisation of your choosing, through their established payment system. You don’t have to be concerned about anyone in the middle taking a cut.

So let next Tuesday be about more than tacos, let it be about giving. After you’ve scoured the internet for all the best kortings, take the time to look over some of the brilliant campaigns working to make the world a better place.

