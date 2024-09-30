This hidden gem is the perfect day trip from Amsterdam: Discover the HEMbrugterrein

When looking for a fun-filled day trip, most people turn first to the bustling Dutch capital. But don’t just follow the (huge) crowds — why not check out Zaandam’s HEMbrug site for a fabulous alternative?

The tranquillity of the HEMbrug site lets you discover a rich history while perusing the wonderfully unique warehouse buildings, home to a variety of fascinating activities and shops.

Of course, you don’t have to take our word for it — check out the HEMbrug for yourself! And don’t forget to consult Zaans.nl for even more information (in English!) to get the best out of your visit.

What is the HEMbrug site?

The HEMbrug is a haven of unique museums, art, history, small businesses and cosy cafes that you can find in the wonderful Zaandam, part of the North Holland province.

And there is plenty of history hidden in its walls too. The HEMbrug’s buildings make up a former ammunition factory, where Dutch military firearms were produced as early as 1895.

Two men casting bullets to fill grenades at the Dutch National Artillery, Hembrug, 1912. Image: Unknown author/Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

Now, many innovative businesses and creative entrepreneurs call the HEMbrug home, cultivating an exciting community that is important not only to Zaandam, but to the greater Amsterdam area.

I mean, where else can you search for a new luxe sofa under the shadow of a huge helicopter? (Yes, you read that right; more on that later 😉).

What is there to do at the HEMbrug site?

Close enough to cycle from Amsterdam, but far enough to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city, here’s everything you can enjoy in a fun-filled day trip to the HEMbrug. 👇

🖼️ Get inspired (and buy some special gifts!) at ArtZaanstad

The imposter syndrome when decorating your home without a creative bone in your body can feel… daunting.

Visiting ArtZaanstad, the HEMbrug’s centre for art lending, solves all your problems at once, providing you with an incredibly vast selection of paintings and sculptures by contemporary artists.

ArtZaanstad has endless works of art for you to look through! Image: DutchReview

Don’t feel like committing to one piece? Just rent one for however long you’d like — or wander through the gift shop for something small to call your own.

🕐 Opening times: Wednesday to Saturday from 10 AM until 5 PM, Sunday 12 until 5 PM

📍 Location: Grote Hulzen 11, 1505 RH Zaandam

🕰️ Learn about the history of the HEMbrug terrain

Walking around the unique industrial maze that is the HEMbrug will probably make you think, “What is this place? Where did it come from?”

And you won’t have to look long before you find the answer: a visit to the HEMbrug Museum will tell you everything you need to know about the site’s wartime heritage.

The best part? The open-air museum can be visited for free! Image: Zaans.nl/Supplied

Through a special collection of photos, films and documents, you can learn about the former military firearms production factory.

Or, dive even deeper into this forgotten history with a guided tour, which reveals the mysterious nature of HEMbrug through surprising stories and secrets spilt. 🤐

🕐 Opening times: Every day from 10 AM until 5 PM

📍 Location: Kanonnenloods 14, 1505 RX Zaandam

☕️ Grab a bite at Cultural Centre BIND or Lab44

Marvelling over everything that HEMbrug has to offer is best served with a refreshing drink, freshly baked pastry or even tasty woodfired pizza from one of the lovely eateries onsite.

Cultural Centre BIND is a cosy living room-style cafe perfect for a coffee break and promotes local creatives with regular events like poetry reading and live music.

All the cosy vibes. Image: DutchReview

For later on, take a seat at Lab-44 and scour the impressive menu, surrounded by a buzzing atmosphere as everyone enjoys the local craft beer selection on offer. 🍻

🕐 Opening times: BIND: Thursday & Friday from 10 AM until 5 PM; Lab44: Thursday to Sunday from 12 PM until 10 PM

📍 Location: BIND: Middenweg 107, 1505 RK Zaandam, Lab 44: Middenweg 44, 1505 RK Zaandam

❤️ Get a change of perspective at the Museum of Humanity

Experiencing the Museum of Humanity for the first time stops you in your tracks. It’s a collection of photo portraits with a powerful message you won’t be forgetting anytime soon.

This was one of our favourite places when we visited the HEMbrug. Image: DutchReview

Photographer Ruben Timman started this incredible initiative in 2001, capturing people from all over the world in front of a black background to emphasise their personal stories.

His journey took him to 20 countries across five different continents. Now you can marvel at a selection of his 8000 portraits here at the HEMbrug, with friendly guides to tell you all about the special project.

🕐 Opening times: Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 AM until 5 PM

📍 Location: ‘Building 155’, Ketelhuis 10, 1505 RD Zaandam

Something else that makes a day trip to the HEMbrug different from Amsterdam? The locals really want you there! That’s why they’ve shared their recommendations for the area on Zaans.nl, so you get insider tips from those who know best.

👀 Scour the goods at the local stores and galleries

The HEMBrug is also home to a collection of quirky shops and galleries. But we’re warning you, their interesting items will make it hard for you to leave the day empty-handed.

Remember that helicopter we mentioned earlier? Well, you can find that (not for sale 😉), alongside some incredible repurposed furniture, at the Vitra Circle Store.

Cool, huh? Image: DutchReview

We know the Netherlands loves its second-hand shopping, but this colourful, carefully displayed store feels more like a stunning art gallery than a kringloop. 🎨

And talking of art, make sure to check out Vroom & Varossieau, a modern art seller that blends old-school graffiti with contemporary work; you’ll be gawking at everything they have to offer.

🕐 Opening times: Vitra Circle: Fridays from 9 AM until 5 PM, Saturdays from 10 AM until 5 PM, V&V: It’s advised to contact the business ahead of time.

📍 Location: Vitra Circle: Affuitenhal 10, 1505 RE Zaandam, V&V: Draaibank 10, 1505 RN Zaandam

🤯 Bigger than the Rijksmuseum? Check out the huge ZAMU collection

There are still more exciting projects on the horizon for the HEMbrug site, with the development of the huge Zaanstad Amsterdam Museum.

ZAMU promises a grand exhibition space, three times the size of the Rijksmuseum, showcasing the works of fifteen world-famous artists. Each exhibition has its own industrial warehouse. 🎨

Before this mammoth museum opens next year, you can enjoy the phases of its creation. This starts soon with the opening of a stunning garden by Dutch landscape architect Piet Oudolf.

Nineteen fascinating sculptures by late American artist John Chamberlain marked the first of the installations, with the rest to follow ahead of the museum opening in autumn 2025.

🕐 Opening times: TBC once the museum opens!

📍 Location: Vulhuis 2, 1505 RS Zaandam

How do you get to the HEMbrug site?

Okay, we convinced you (we knew we would 😇). You’re ready and raring for your trip to HEMbrug, so let’s check how to get there.

🚲 By bike from Amsterdam To get to theHEMbrug from Amsterdam by bike, you can cycle different routes on either side of the IJ river. The easiest route leaves Amsterdam Centraal, heading towards Sloterdijk station, where you continue and then follow Westhavenweg until you reach the water. Then, hop on a ferry to the other side, turn right onto Hemkade and you’re on the road to the HEMbrug site. For any alternative cycling routes from Amsterdam to the HEMbrug, just whip out that handy-dandy Google Maps app! 🤳 🚙 By car Unlike for most places in the Netherlands, driving to the HEMbrug is a great option because parking is easy and free. Simply follow the A10 ring road towards Zaanstad, then take the Oostzaan – Zaandam-Zuid – Het Twiske exit. After that, turn right onto N516/Kolkweg and follow the road until you can see the signs leading to the HEMbrug. The terrain is well-marked with signs, so it should be a breeze to find. 🚅 By train Hitting the tracks? Firstly, you’ll need to find your way to Zaandam Station. Once you’ve arrived and finished gawking at the funky building just outside (yes, it’s really a hotel), you’re nearly there! From Zaandam Station, you can either cycle for 12 minutes or take the 456 bus for the same amount of time, straight to the HEMbrugterrein.

The mysterious HEMBrug site has always had its secrets, but now it’s out there: this is truly a hidden gem waiting for you to explore everything it has to offer.

