Last night, a car fell into a body of water along the Stadsring in Amersfoort, killing the three people who were inside the vehicle.

The incident happened around 1:30 AM, RTV Utrecht reports.

Resuscitation efforts failed

As soon as the authorities were alerted, emergency services rushed in with several police cars, two trauma helicopters, six ambulances, and a fire brigade diving team.

However, by the time this large-scale mobilisation happened, “resuscitation of the victims was unfortunately no longer possible,” Utrecht police writes on X.

Reanimatie van de slachtoffers mocht helaas niet meer baten. Alle drie de inzittenden zijn overleden. Hoe het ongeval heeft kunnen gebeuren wordt verder onderzocht. We wensen de nabestaanden veel sterkte. https://t.co/P7NGPXd8Pd — Politie Utrecht (@POL_Utrecht) September 30, 2024

Translation: Unfortunately, resuscitation of the victims was no longer possible. All three occupants died. How the accident could have happened is still being investigated. We wish the relatives much strength.

The police have yet to disclose the identity of the victims, but their families have been informed.

The investigation is ongoing

The circumstances leading to the car going off-road and into the water are still unclear.

At the moment, the possibility that the accident might have involved more than one vehicle is still being considered.

The police have asked anyone with information regarding the accident’s dynamics to come forward by calling 0900-8844.

