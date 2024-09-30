Three dead after vehicle ends up in water in Amersfoort

The exact chain of events is still unclear

NewsTraffic
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹
Last updated
1 minute read
dutch-police-politie-van
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/164814376/stock-photo-dutch-police-car-light-flashing.html

Last night, a car fell into a body of water along the Stadsring in Amersfoort, killing the three people who were inside the vehicle.

The incident happened around 1:30 AM, RTV Utrecht reports.

Resuscitation efforts failed

As soon as the authorities were alerted, emergency services rushed in with several police cars, two trauma helicopters, six ambulances, and a fire brigade diving team.

However, by the time this large-scale mobilisation happened, “resuscitation of the victims was unfortunately no longer possible,” Utrecht police writes on X.

Translation: Unfortunately, resuscitation of the victims was no longer possible. All three occupants died. How the accident could have happened is still being investigated. We wish the relatives much strength.

The police have yet to disclose the identity of the victims, but their families have been informed.

The investigation is ongoing

The circumstances leading to the car going off-road and into the water are still unclear.

At the moment, the possibility that the accident might have involved more than one vehicle is still being considered.

The police have asked anyone with information regarding the accident’s dynamics to come forward by calling 0900-8844.

Want to receive the latest Dutch news directly to your inbox? Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Dutch Quirk #79: Only have freezing cold water in their toilet sinks
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹
Five years after spreading her wings away from her beloved Genova, Bia has just landed at DutchReview as an editorial intern. She has lived in China, Slovenia, Taiwan, and — natuurlijk — the Netherlands, where she just completed her bachelor’s in International Studies. When she’s not reciting unsolicited facts about the countries she’s lived in, she is writing them down. Her biggest dreams include lobbying the Dutch government into forcing oliebollen stands to operate year-round, and becoming a journalist. In this order.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

Hoera! For the first time ever, renewable energy is the main source of electricity in the Netherlands

Goed nieuws! In the first half of 2024, more than half of the electricity produced in the Netherlands came from...
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹 -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #79: Only have freezing cold water in their toilet sinks

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
It’s a rainy Dutch winter day, you’re all bundled up, and you have to… well, use the bathroom. While you’re doing your business, fear...

How to open a bank account in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 21
You’ve moved to the Netherlands (or maybe you will soon), and it suddenly hits you — do you need to open a Dutch bank...

Hoera! For the first time ever, renewable energy is the main source of electricity in the Netherlands

Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹 - 0
Goed nieuws! In the first half of 2024, more than half of the electricity produced in the Netherlands came from renewable sources instead of...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.