Ultimate List of Dutch Quirks

Dutch Quirk #2: bike with an umbrella

woman-biking-in-the-rain-with-an-umbrella
Ah, autumn in the Netherlands. Every year, we get excited about buying fairy lights, cosying up under a blanket, and eating hutsspot (??). However, the season of gezelligheid comes as a package deal with — you guessed it — rain.

So, let’s look at how to brave the autumnal weather like a true Dutchie: Step one, bike (duh), step two, level up and bike with an umbrella — what?!

What is it?

As we know, the Netherlands is a cycling country so, during your time here, you’ll meet many different types of cyclists. None, however, impresses us as much as the people who bike with umbrellas. 🤯

You’ll see them whooshing (or struggling) by, one hand on the handlebar and the other clinging to an umbrella — which they use as a shield to face the wind and rain head-on. The real pros even have a special cycling umbrella in an elongated shape to unlock those extra aerodynamic powers.

Why do they do it?

One answer is because the Dutch battle against water cannot stop at dikes or even raingear. They must assert their power over the elements by braving them and finding new tools (cue, the cycling umbrella) to do so.

Another answer is to, well, protect themselves from the rain. 💁‍♂️

Why is it quirky? 

Considering that the Netherlands has a (relatively) well-functioning public transport system, that good raingear would keep them just as dry, and that it must slow them down, biking with an umbrella honestly just seems like a lot of unnecessary effort.

But we must commend the Dutch for trying. It’s a brave move.

Should you join in? 

If you want to master a true Dutch quirk, sure! Maybe biking with an umbrella should be seen as the ultimate integration test. 🤔 Otherwise, we’d stick to just biking in slightly better weather or investing in some top-notch rain gear.

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: razvanphoto/Depositphotos

