There are many Dutch inventions that have been pretty groundbreaking. Apart from an awesome little drink called Gin (nope, it was not invented by the Brits) there are a number of other important inventions that are the brainchild of Dutch scientists, opticians, architects and more!

If you’re anything like me, you’ll be pretty surprised that some of the inventions on this list are actually Dutch! So, without further adieu, let’s get started!