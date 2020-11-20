As we inch closer to winter, the holidays are on everyone’s minds. It’s looking like many expats will be unable to travel home to see their families, so how can internationals in the Netherlands find their holiday cheer this year?

Everyone’s lives will be impacted to some degree by the coronavirus pandemic this holiday season. Although the upcoming measures have not yet been finalised, experts and officials are already urging people to spend Christmas and New Year’s with only a small, close circle of family and friends, and recommending that people not travel abroad or even outside of their own regions.

For internationals, this advice might mean spending the holidays alone, or without your own close circle. Some may still be holding onto hope for a trip out of the country, but for those who have settled into the idea of laying low in the lowlands, there are still plenty of ways to get festive, even if you’re far from home. Who needs family when you have pepernoten, right?

If you’re one of the many internationals spending the holidays in the Netherlands, we feel you — because we are you! So we’ve compiled 23 ideas of things you can do to help boost your holiday spirits this year.