As we inch closer to winter, the holidays are on everyone’s minds. It’s looking like many expats will be unable to travel home to see their families, so how can internationals in the Netherlands find their holiday cheer this year?
Everyone’s lives will be impacted to some degree by the coronavirus pandemic this holiday season. Although the upcoming measures have not yet been finalised, experts and officials are already urging people to spend Christmas and New Year’s with only a small, close circle of family and friends, and recommending that people not travel abroad or even outside of their own regions.
For internationals, this advice might mean spending the holidays alone, or without your own close circle. Some may still be holding onto hope for a trip out of the country, but for those who have settled into the idea of laying low in the lowlands, there are still plenty of ways to get festive, even if you’re far from home. Who needs family when you have pepernoten, right?
If you’re one of the many internationals spending the holidays in the Netherlands, we feel you — because we are you! So we’ve compiled 23 ideas of things you can do to help boost your holiday spirits this year.
23See the city lights
Stroll through the Christmas lights in the city — they’re sure to add a sparkle to your step.
22Get in the Sinterklaas spirit
Celebrate Pakjesavond in the company of your flatmates or significant other and Zoom.
21Have an “orphan” Christmas
Know any other internationals in the same boat? Invite them over for a (very) small holiday gathering! Remember to stay in line with the current corona measures.
20Treat yourself to Oliebollen
Stop by a street cart and get some warm oliebollen to-go. This delicious Dutch doughnut is a seasonal speciality.
19Bring home to the Netherlands
Take a trip down memory lane with some of your favourite traditions from back home. From the US? Maybe string popcorn. Danish? Go for a solo dance around the Christmas tree! From Japan? Go ahead and order some KFC.
18Gourmetten with your housemate
Indulge in enough meat, sauce, and wine to hold you over till next year. (Warning: not for the faint of heart.)
17Embark on a new baking adventure
Are there any traditional Dutch recipes you’ve been itching to try out? Perhaps a Christmas rollade?
16Get crafty
Go for DIY Christmas tree and ornaments this year for some hands-on merry-making.
15A virtual secret Santa
Organise a secret Santa, with a Zoom reveal party. Order gifts online in the country of the recipient if you’re running out of time. Online generators work wonders for this.
14Practice your Dutch poetry
Coin your first Sinterklaas gedicht. Impress your Dutch friends by writing one of these unique holiday poems and take part in an important Dutch tradition!
13Prepare a deluxe dinner
Cook up a Christmas feast and invite a few (four max!) friends to enjoy.
12Send snail mail
Make greeting cards by hand and catch up on some old fashioned correspondence.
11Get guttural
Work on your Dutch by singing along with some classic Dutch Christmas tunes.
10Hang biscuits
Decorate your Christmas tree with some traditional kerstkransjes (circular cookies) — or just eat them straight out of the pack.
9Give
Time, money, coats, blankets — if you have some to spare, donate to those in need.
8Look ridiculous
Challenge your colleagues to an ugly sweater competition.
7Design a family photo
Use Photoshop and some recent individual portraits to make your most awkward family photo yet.
6Make glühwijn
Mull your own wine. It’s easy! But don’t stop there — the Dutch sometimes boil down the glühwijn into a syrup for poached pears. Yes, please!
5Hold a pub quiz
Take part in an online pub quiz with friends and family from afar. We’re loving Number 42 — and it streams straight from Eindhoven in English!
4Festive cocktails with friends
Introduce your favourite holiday drink to some friends, either in person or online will do.
3Watch Christmas movies
Watch a Christmas movie from your childhood. Or, try out a classic Dutch movie this year. They might not be very festive, but they’re a great way to get to know Dutch culture.
2Do it twice
Don’t forget about second Christmas! December 26th you can do it all over again, just like the Dutch do!
1Send a care package
Put together a package with your favourite Dutch treats and send it back home to your dear ones.
There’s no way around it — the holidays are going to be different this year. But remember, you’re not alone, we’re all in this weird thing together. Proost!
We want to hear from you! How do you plan to spend the holidays this year? Have any hot tips to add to the list?
Feature Image: Jill Wellington/Pixabay