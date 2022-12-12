The ultimate Dutch Christmas playlist

Even though many people dislike Mariah Carey’s All I want for Christmas is You, every year on December 1 at 8 AM, EVERY radio station in the UK plays it. And when there’s no escape, one can’t help but warble away and offer passers-by a duet from the comfort of their own cars whilst sitting in rush hour traffic — that’s just how the festive cheer overtakes you! 🎉

But, move over, Mariah! Bog off, Bing Crosby! Sayonara Shakin’ Stevens! Here we are giving you the ultimate playlist for your Dutch Christmas dreams.🎄🎶

So crack out the advocaat (thick Dutch eggnog), hang up your kerstkransjes (Christmas wreaths) and let’s get this party started! 🥳

READ MORE | Christmas in the Netherlands: your guide to Dutch holiday foods and celebrations

5. Kling klokje klingelingeling

A children’s song that is as catchy as it is angelic. Kling klokje klingelingeling, translating roughly to “bell ringing” in English, is a song about a clock counting down to Christmas. Loved by the masses and sung by five-year-olds everywhere, Kling Klokje Klingelingeling comes in at Number 5!

4. Marco Borsato — Kerstmis

There is magic, there is fake snow, there is Marco Borsato. Such a powerfully festive recipe right there. It’s a feel-good movie song and they basically shout Christmas at nearly every other line — and we are totally fine with that.

3. De Jeugd van Tegenwoordig & Katja — Ho Ho Ho

Get that groove on and feel hip this festive season. Think “The Fresh Prince” — its 90’s Hip Hop style, and who doesn’t love a bit of rap every now and then?! Get those shoulders bouncing and be a Kerstballer with the rest of us! Ho Ho Ho is our number 3.

2. Nick & Simon — Vrolijk Kerstfeest

They are sickly sweet and devilishly handsome: Nick en Simon! Their countrified Christmas tune will have your foot tapping and hips swaying from the first second. Be it the bells or just the tune, Vrolijk Kerstfeest has got us right in the mood and comes in at number 2!

1. De Toppers — Een heel gelukkig kerstfeest!

This tune never leaves us throughout the Christmas period, and the video to this one from De Toppers is like the most cliché Christmas party ever.

READ MORE | What happens during Christmas in the Netherlands? A guide to the winter holidays

We hope your attempt at hosting family this Christmas plays out just like this! That’s why Een heel gelukkig Kerstfeest just has to be our number one!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VX0M_1Be7GU

To sing us out, we’ll leave you with the Helemaal Hollands’ Kerstmedley, which has ALL of your favourite tacky Christmas songs (in Dutch!) to get you in the spirit of Christmas and have you dancing around like a buffoon in a festive sweater.

What’s your favourite Dutch Christmas song? Tell us in the comments below!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in December 2016, and was fully updated in December 2022 for your reading pleasure.

