CultureHolidays

The ultimate Dutch Christmas playlist

Maria Smith
Maria Smith

Even though many people dislike Mariah Carey’s All I want for Christmas is You, every year on December 1 at 8 AM, EVERY radio station in the UK plays it. And when there’s no escape, one can’t help but warble away and offer passers-by a duet from the comfort of their own cars whilst sitting in rush hour traffic — that’s just how the festive cheer overtakes you! 🎉

But, move over, Mariah! Bog off, Bing Crosby! Sayonara Shakin’ Stevens! Here we are giving you the ultimate playlist for your Dutch Christmas dreams.🎄🎶

So crack out the advocaat (thick Dutch eggnog), hang up your kerstkransjes (Christmas wreaths) and let’s get this party started! 🥳

READ MORE | Christmas in the Netherlands: your guide to Dutch holiday foods and celebrations

5. Kling klokje klingelingeling

A children’s song that is as catchy as it is angelic. Kling klokje klingelingeling, translating roughly to “bell ringing” in English, is a song about a clock counting down to Christmas. Loved by the masses and sung by five-year-olds everywhere, Kling Klokje Klingelingeling comes in at Number 5!

4. Marco Borsato Kerstmis

There is magic, there is fake snow, there is Marco Borsato. Such a powerfully festive recipe right there. It’s a feel-good movie song and they basically shout Christmas at nearly every other line — and we are totally fine with that.

3. De Jeugd van Tegenwoordig & Katja Ho Ho Ho

Get that groove on and feel hip this festive season. Think “The Fresh Prince” — its 90’s Hip Hop style, and who doesn’t love a bit of rap every now and then?! Get those shoulders bouncing and be a Kerstballer with the rest of us! Ho Ho Ho is our number 3.

2. Nick & Simon Vrolijk Kerstfeest

They are sickly sweet and devilishly handsome: Nick en Simon! Their countrified Christmas tune will have your foot tapping and hips swaying from the first second. Be it the bells or just the tune, Vrolijk Kerstfeest has got us right in the mood and comes in at number 2!

1. De Toppers — Een heel gelukkig kerstfeest!

This tune never leaves us throughout the Christmas period, and the video to this one from De Toppers is like the most cliché Christmas party ever.

READ MORE | What happens during Christmas in the Netherlands? A guide to the winter holidays

We hope your attempt at hosting family this Christmas plays out just like this! That’s why Een heel gelukkig Kerstfeest just has to be our number one!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VX0M_1Be7GU

To sing us out, we’ll leave you with the Helemaal Hollands’ Kerstmedley, which has ALL of your favourite tacky Christmas songs (in Dutch!) to get you in the spirit of Christmas and have you dancing around like a buffoon in a festive sweater.

What’s your favourite Dutch Christmas song? Tell us in the comments below!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in December 2016, and was fully updated in December 2022 for your reading pleasure.

Feature Image:Pexels
Previous article
Woman who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth on 11-hour KLM flight
Next article
Turns out those tacky Amsterdam souvenir shops are often just to launder money
Maria Smith
Maria Smith
Born and raised in England Maria is a Dutch obsessive. Not just in love with the windmills and tulips her passion for all things Orange has spanned over 10 years. Proud feminist and campaigner, Maria works in UK politics whilst dreaming about eventually moving to the Netherlands.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Culture

Cycling like a Dutchie? First, you have to pass their bike exam!

We all know that the Dutch love their bikes, and they love cycling. However, we were a bit surprised to...
Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -
Culture

23 tips to beat expat loneliness this holiday season

As we inch closer to winter, the holidays are on everyone's minds. However, if you're an international in the Netherlands...
Brin Andrews -
Culture

5 things expats experience when going ‘home’ for the holidays

You've been counting down for weeks — the holidays are getting closer, and so is your visit home! Inside, a...
Aurora Signorazzi -

What do you think?

3 COMMENTS

  2. You forgot a few:

    Sanne Hans (Miss Montreal) with “Being Alone At Christmas”
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oZPT6PjCSQ

    Sanne Hans again with “Christmas Hearts”
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kljlR2ZIKPA

    Nick & Simon with “Santa’s Party”
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pL1PAJrXnBg

    Nick & Simon with “Best Time Of The Year”
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQjqHleOA78

    Emma Heesters with “Als De Eerste Sneeuw Valt”
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5gmg8-KRx4

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Culture

Cycling like a Dutchie? First, you have to pass their bike exam!

We all know that the Dutch love their bikes, and they love cycling. However, we were a bit surprised to...
Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -

Latest posts

Cycling like a Dutchie? First, you have to pass their bike exam!

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 2
We all know that the Dutch love their bikes, and they love cycling. However, we were a bit surprised to find out that they...

24 fascinating things to do in Eindhoven in 2022

Gaelle Salem - 0
From ancient treasures to modern charms, Eindhoven is not only the design capital of the Netherlands — but it’s packed with exciting things to...

Amsterdam drops most inner-city speed limits to just 30 km/h from end of 2023

Eva Lakeman - 0
In December 2023, the speed limits placed on 80% of the roads in Amsterdam will be reduced significantly from 50 to 30km per hour. Several...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X