Turns out Miffy is actually…Dutch?

Francesca Burbano
Miffy, the lovable fictional rabbit, is recognizable anywhere. It has left many wondering where she comes from. Well, it turns out she’s a Dutchie at heart! 🐰

Not only is she featured in picture books, but she’s also become an icon for appearing in clothes, accessories, kitchen supplies, and stationery as seen on the Miffyshop

Dutch origins

Miffy was born in 1955 in Utrecht by her creator, Dick Bruna. Bruna was inspired when he spotted a rabbit hopping around a garden during a family seaside holiday. 

He drew a rabbit to entertain his then one-year-old son and this turned out to be the innocent little rabbit beloved by many today, Miffy, making her more than 60 years old! 

Since then, Miffy has become a worldwide sensation! She’s been featured in many books, two TV series, and her own film. Go Miffy! 🐰

Miffy and Nijntje

In Dutch, Miffy is called Nijntje. This is a shortening of the word “konijntje” which translates to “little bunny”. Can it get more adorable than that? 🐇

While this makes sense for people in the Netherlands, it made it hard to pronounce for other people who weren’t Dutch.

Olive Jones, the first English translator of the books, rebranded her as Miffy, making it easily pronounceable in all languages. 

Miffy in Utrecht

A square in Utrecht has been officially named after her: Nijntje Pleintje, which translates to ‘Miffy Square.’ Since the little rabbit was created there, it acts as a little reminder of Miffy’s birthplace. The square is home to a statue of Miffy, which was made by Bruna’s son.

There is also a whole museum dedicated to her in the centre of Utrecht known as the Miffy Museum.

It contains 10 rooms, each representing a different mini-world inspired by Bruna’s books. Time to head over to Utrecht! 

Did you know Miffy was originally Dutch? Tell us in the comments below! 

Feature Image:Depositphotos
The Netherlands is literally in the middle of a heatwave (in JANUARY)
Francesca Burbano
Francesca is an international at heart but moved to the Netherlands to get her degree in media and communication. While she's not a big fan of the cold weather and biking (for good reason — she's been hit by bikes three times already), she fell in love with the canals, bitterballen, and the 'gezelligheid' of Dutch culture. When she's not writing, you'll find her reading thriller books, hitting her personal records at the gym, and cuddling up with her Ragdoll cat.

