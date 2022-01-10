Meet ArdenNL: one of Amsterdam’s favourite photographers (photos inside!)

If you follow DutchReview on Instagram — which you definitely should — you may be familiar with Arden_nl whose work we frequently share. He has an absolutely stunning feed, and it’s safe to say that finding Amsterdam shots as gorgeous as his would prove to be quite a feat.

Arden’s Instagram and content-creation business has grown so much in the past year that he’s put his software engineer career on hold and dived into photography full time — thanks for blessing our feeds, Arden. 😉

Who is Arden?

Arden is a 32-year-old photographer and content creator based in Amsterdam. He specialises in aerial photography, colourful patterns and scenes, architecture, reflections, and city lights. His work really is swoon-worthy.

His stunning shots reach millions of people each week on social media, and he’s even had his photos published by renowned mass media outlets, such as the BBC and Euronews.

Where can you see his work?

He currently has two photography exhibitions in Amsterdam. One at Samsara Books & Art Store in Amsterdam (Oude Spiegelstraat 7) and another at Le Flaneur (Prinsengracht 260) where he showcases his framed images of Amsterdam, and other parts of the world. 🌎

Want to be a pro photographer too?

Do you dream of being able to capture and share the beauty you see in Dutch cities, but feel that you don’t have the tools (a fancy camera) or the skills? Geen problem (no problem), Arden is your guy.

He offers one-to-one mobile phone photography and night photography workshops in Amsterdam, so you can become a pro too with the iPhone that lives in your pocket — perhaps even create your own “Starry Night”! Sign us up! 🤩

You can find Arden on Instagram, Facebook, and of course, on his website!

Feature Image: ArdenNL/Supplied