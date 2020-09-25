Autumn in the Netherlands might just be the best season for pictures. Of course, it’s hard to actually call a season in the Netherlands the best one. Most would probably say summer, but the squashed promise of good weather and the presence of mosquitoes usually messes it all up.

You can also check out our photo report on the winter wonderlands of the Netherlands, but let’s be honest, we’re not exactly Canada here and snow on the ground is getting rarer and rarer. Regardless, the Netherlands is stunning with a bit of frost!

We started looking at the previous pics we posted on our Instagram and man — it’s rocking! (in a smooth jazzy way, so not rocking at all, but you get the picture). Speaking of pictures, here are some more for you!

Oh wait, how did we get these pictures of autumn in the Netherlands in the first place?

Before we get to the good stuff, I’ll just have to tell you about all the nice stuff that’s going on at our Instagram. We’ve stepped our game up and found the best pics of autumn in the Netherlands and shared those with you there. In this article, you’ll see just a fraction of it. There are also some bangers there from fellas you already know like Vincent Mullenders and his drone and Anthony Malefijt.

Anyway, enough of this yacking — time for some beautiful shots of the autumn in the Netherlands!

That’s a wrap!

That’s it for now, but if you have some pictures to share with us — feel completely welcome to share them with us and the readers in the Facebook comments or whichever platform of your choice 🙂

Liked this article? Be sure to follow DutchReview on Facebook and Instagram so that you don’t miss out on any other good stuff!

Ad

Oh, and enjoy the encore!

Feature Image:Image: dialoner/Instagram

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in October 2017, and was fully updated in September 2020 for your reading pleasure.