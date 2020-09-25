Autumn in the Netherlands might just be the best season for pictures. Of course, it’s hard to actually call a season in the Netherlands the best one. Most would probably say summer, but the squashed promise of good weather and the presence of mosquitoes usually messes it all up.

You can also check out our photo report on the winter wonderlands of the Netherlands, but let’s be honest, we’re not exactly Canada here and snow on the ground is getting rarer and rarer. Regardless, the Netherlands is stunning with a bit of frost!

We started looking at the previous pics we posted on our Instagram and man — it’s rocking! (in a smooth jazzy way, so not rocking at all, but you get the picture). Speaking of pictures, here are some more for you!

Leiden in Netherlands. Image: @crn.spymn/Instagram

Oh wait, how did we get these pictures of autumn in the Netherlands in the first place?

Before we get to the good stuff, I’ll just have to tell you about all the nice stuff that’s going on at our Instagram. We’ve stepped our game up and found the best pics of autumn in the Netherlands and shared those with you there. In this article, you’ll see just a fraction of it. There are also some bangers there from fellas you already know like Vincent Mullenders and his drone and Anthony Malefijt.

Anyway, enough of this yacking — time for some beautiful shots of the autumn in the Netherlands!

Should be somewhere in Rotterdam, actually Dellfshaven or Schiedam? Image: @cat_gericke/Instagram
Amsterdam from above. Image: @amsterdamcanals/Instagram
Autumn in the Netherlands
This one has it all when it comes to Autumn in the Netherlands. Image: dialoner/Instagram
Image: @dy_ellie/Instagram
Can’t miss out on Amersfoort! Image: @een_wasbeer/Instagram
Image: @fromcasey/Instagram
I think this is Lochem… #wow Image: Anthony Malefijt/Instagram
Image: Anthony Malefijt/Instagram
Putten, Netherlands Image: @tristanlavender/Instagram
Image: Anthony Malefijt/Instagram
Ah those misty days in the city. Image: Anthony Malefijt/Instagram
Another banger. Image: Anthony Malefijt/Instagram
Image: @paulofurtado/Instagram
Image: @samyrphoto/Instagram
Enkuizen. Image:@nielsticherlaar/Instagram
Oh yeah, autumn also gave us a new cabinet! Image: @tristanlavender/Instagram
Another great shot. Image: @tristanlavender/Instagram
Beautiful shot from above by @vincentsdrone/Instagram

That’s a wrap!

That’s it for now, but if you have some pictures to share with us — feel completely welcome to share them with us and the readers in the Facebook comments or whichever platform of your choice 🙂

Liked this article? Be sure to follow DutchReview on Facebook and Instagram so that you don't miss out on any other good stuff!

Oh, and enjoy the encore! 

Beautiful droneshot of Leiden. Image: @vincentsdrone/Instagram

 

Feature Image:Image: dialoner/Instagram
Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in October 2017, and was fully updated in September 2020 for your reading pleasure. 

