CulturePhoto Report

Photo Report: these photos of the Netherlands will warm you up when it’s cold outside

Emma Brown
Emma Brown

Have you been loving our previous photo reports? If the Dutch weather left you feeling a little blue lately, we have some beautiful photos for you to brighten up your day.

Here at DutchReview, we are self-confessed Insta-addicts and we love to showcase the familiar faces that we always see on our feeds, so you can enjoy them too.

This time we’ve teamed up with Nora Maria to bring you some fantastic photographs of the Netherlands.

Warning: These photos will for sure make you fall in love with the Netherlands all over again. 😉

christmas-lights-by-canals-in-the-netherlands
Image: @noramaria.nl/Instagram

It may feel gloomy in the winter, but the Netherlands still looks beautiful! Head to the canals and enjoy the reflections of fairy lights in the water. ✨

evening-lit-by-christmas-lights-by-the-canals-in-the-netherlands
Image: @noramaria.nl/Instagram

Seriously, Amsterdam never fails to impress!

quirky-amsterdam-canal-houses-by-old-bridge
Image: @noramaria.nl/Instagram

Although it’s tempting to stay inside, sometimes braving the rain can be worth it — just look at this!

amsterdam-in-the-rain-reflected-in-puddle
Image: @noramaria.nl/Instagram
beautiful-cold-rainy-day-in-the-netherlands
Image: @noramaria.nl/Instagram
dutch-canals-in-the-autumn-at-dusk
Image: @noramaria.nl/Instagram

And after the rain comes the sun. Or at least beautiful skies!

pink-skies-over-amsterdam-canal-houses
Image: @noramaria.nl/Instagram
canals-and-old-buildings-in-the-netherlands
Image: @noramaria.nl/Instagram
purple-skies-over-lake-houses-in-the-netherlands
Image: @noramaria.nl/Instagram

The warm cosy feeling of gezelligheid

One of the things that Nora Maria does the best is capturing that warm fuzzy feeling you get when walking through the streets of Amsterdam and seeing all those canal houses light up. Just look at these beauties:

light-from-canal-houses-in-amsterdam
Image: @noramaria.nl/Instagram
fairy-lights-on-trees-by-canal-houses-amsterdam
Image: @noramaria.nl/Instagram
reflection-of-fairy-lights-in-glass-ball-amsterdam
Image: @noramaria.nl/Instagram
rijksmuseum-amsterdam-by-night
Image: @noramaria.nl/Instagram
lights-under-old-bridge-in-amsterdam
Image: @noramaria.nl/Instagram
boat-sailing-in-front-of-canal-houses-amsterdam
Image: @noramaria.nl/Instagram
cozy-lights-under-arched-bridge-amsterdam
Image: @noramaria.nl/Instagram
amsterdam-canals-by-night
Image: @noramaria.nl/Instagram
amsterdam-canals-bikes-and-houses-in-cozy-lighting
Image: @noramaria.nl/Instagram

It’s not just all canals, though. Check out this incredible windmill shot!

windmill-with-beautiful-skies-reflected-in-water
Image: @noramaria.nl/Instagram

Beautiful pictures, huh? And there are plenty more where that came from! If you haven’t done so already, check out Nora Maria on her Instagram.

We’re there too, sharing all kinds of great pictures that you’ve taken, so be sure to take a nose at our Instagram as well. 😉

Which one of these photos do you love the most? Tell us in the comments below!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in January 2019, and was fully updated in October 2022 for your reading pleasure.

Feature Image:Nora Maria
Previous article
All trains between Leiden and The Hague cancelled for four days this week
Next article
Tech giant Philips slashes 400 Dutch jobs, 4000 worldwide
Emma Brown
Emma Brown
A familiar face at DutchRevew. Emma arrived in Holland in 2016 for a few weeks, fell in love with the place and never left. Here she rekindled her love of writing and travelling. Now you'll find her eating stroopwafels in the DutchReview office since 2017.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Culture

Halloween in the Netherlands: the ultimate [and spookiest] guide for 2022

Double, double, toil and trouble, Halloween in the Netherlands is just a nubble. Luckily for our American friends, Halloween celebrations...
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -
Culture

The Dutch built cities on sinking land: how will this fare with climate change?

The Netherlands literally means "low country" and for good reason too: only about 50% of the country sits above sea...
Freya Sawbridge -
Culture

5 clichés about the Dutch that are absolutely true

There are many clichés and stereotypes about the Netherlands and Dutch culture, from clogs to cannabis. Although some clichés can...
DutchReview Crew -

What do you think?

4 COMMENTS

  1. There is much to love about each of these photos. I am always struck by the bright beauty of light reflected off canal water. Reflections that mirror the stunning architecture, trees, bridges and sky overhead invite appreciation and wonder. I have enjoyed being in The Netherlands many times, relishing in the beauty of both cities and countryside. There is a light like no other. Thank you for these photos. They take me there.

    • I am so glad you like my photos❤ I’d like to gift you a print, so you can have one of them in your home. Please get back to me so I can send you one❤ lots of love, Nora (the photographer)

  2. I love them all, because they remind me of the winter in the Netherlands, my home country. I left in 1993 but came back in 2012 and between 2012 and 2017 got my fill. But live in Texas now, since 2017 and nostalgie creeps up this time of year. But I also realize that I won’t miss the cold and wind, so these pictures are great, watching them while the sun shines and it is 18C outside and no rain for days ahead! I love the one with the globe the best, it is such a light- filled picture, you only can get in those lightened up towns as Amsterdam , Rotterdam and The Hague. Love your artistry!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Culture

Halloween in the Netherlands: the ultimate [and spookiest] guide for 2022

Double, double, toil and trouble, Halloween in the Netherlands is just a nubble. Luckily for our American friends, Halloween celebrations...
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -

Latest posts

Halloween in the Netherlands: the ultimate [and spookiest] guide for 2022

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 1
Double, double, toil and trouble, Halloween in the Netherlands is just a nubble. Luckily for our American friends, Halloween celebrations have started to trend....

There’s up to €380 coming your way to offset energy costs: here’s how

Mihály Droppa - 0
A total of €380 is promised to every energy customer in the Netherlands in November and December to compensate for soaring energy costs. However, the...

Top European airports revealed — but Schiphol didn’t make the cut

Heather Slevin - 2
The people of the world have given their ratings, and it looks like Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport is ranking lower than ever before.  Website Vliegveldinfo.nl has...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X