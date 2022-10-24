Photo Report: these photos of the Netherlands will warm you up when it’s cold outside

Have you been loving our previous photo reports? If the Dutch weather left you feeling a little blue lately, we have some beautiful photos for you to brighten up your day.
Here at DutchReview, we are self-confessed Insta-addicts and we love to showcase the familiar faces that we always see on our feeds, so you can enjoy them too.
This time we’ve teamed up with Nora Maria to bring you some fantastic photographs of the Netherlands.
Warning: These photos will for sure make you fall in love with the Netherlands all over again. 😉
It may feel gloomy in the winter, but the Netherlands still looks beautiful! Head to the canals and enjoy the reflections of fairy lights in the water. ✨
Seriously, Amsterdam never fails to impress!
Although it’s tempting to stay inside, sometimes braving the rain can be worth it — just look at this!
And after the rain comes the sun. Or at least beautiful skies!
The warm cosy feeling of gezelligheid
One of the things that Nora Maria does the best is capturing that warm fuzzy feeling you get when walking through the streets of Amsterdam and seeing all those canal houses light up. Just look at these beauties:
It’s not just all canals, though. Check out this incredible windmill shot!
Beautiful pictures, huh? And there are plenty more where that came from! If you haven’t done so already, check out Nora Maria on her Instagram.
We’re there too, sharing all kinds of great pictures that you’ve taken, so be sure to take a nose at our Instagram as well. 😉
Which one of these photos do you love the most? Tell us in the comments below!
Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in January 2019, and was fully updated in October 2022 for your reading pleasure.
There is much to love about each of these photos. I am always struck by the bright beauty of light reflected off canal water. Reflections that mirror the stunning architecture, trees, bridges and sky overhead invite appreciation and wonder. I have enjoyed being in The Netherlands many times, relishing in the beauty of both cities and countryside. There is a light like no other. Thank you for these photos. They take me there.
I am so glad you like my photos❤ I’d like to gift you a print, so you can have one of them in your home. Please get back to me so I can send you one❤ lots of love, Nora (the photographer)
I love them all, because they remind me of the winter in the Netherlands, my home country. I left in 1993 but came back in 2012 and between 2012 and 2017 got my fill. But live in Texas now, since 2017 and nostalgie creeps up this time of year. But I also realize that I won’t miss the cold and wind, so these pictures are great, watching them while the sun shines and it is 18C outside and no rain for days ahead! I love the one with the globe the best, it is such a light- filled picture, you only can get in those lightened up towns as Amsterdam , Rotterdam and The Hague. Love your artistry!
I love them all!