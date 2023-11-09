The Netherlands launches TINDER campaign to get young people to vote in upcoming elections

The Dutch National Youth Council wants to put mindless dating app-swiping to good use! Together with Tinder Netherlands, they’ve created a campaign urging love-hungry singles to vote in the upcoming elections.

According to Benjamin Puygrenier of Tinder Netherlands, young adults (aged 18 to 25) are the least likely to vote during political elections.

Maybe that’s because they’re too busy getting lovey-dovey on Tinder? After all, the same demographic makes up 50% of the swipers on the popular dating app, Online Marketing reports.

Love is in the air, and so is political change!

If you’re a Tinder user yourself, keep your eyes peeled and your thumbs ready! No, you won’t be able to swipe on dreamy Dutch politicians — instead, between November 1 and November 22, you’re going to stumble upon some “Swipe Cards” while on the app.

If you swipe right on the card, you’ll be catapulted to an Instagram reel containing tons of resources to learn about the upcoming elections. 🗳️

The campaign aims to give young people instructions about how to register to vote, how to authorise someone else to vote for them, and also provides them with a voting checklist.

Youth are the future of tomorrow

The point is that young people need to stop feeling excluded or excluding themselves from the upcoming election.

Since the future of the Netherlands affects the youth just as much as any other group of people (if not more), it’s important that they engage in “topics such as mental health, climate change, and the housing crisis”, explains Kimberley Snijders, chairman of the NJR.

How effective do you think this new campaign will be? Share your thoughts in the comments below!