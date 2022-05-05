CultureHistory

Liberation Day in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague! (Rare video footage inside)

The Netherlands celebrates Liberation Day every year on May 5, marking the liberation of the country from Nazi occupation during WWII.

Throughout the 1940s, many Dutch cities were gradually liberated by Allied forces from Nazi occupation. And on this day, all those years ago, the Netherlands continues to celebrate the official surrender of the German army.

The Dutch celebrated in over 10 cities across the country and some footage of the original celebration has survived! Amongst them, video footage from the Randstad cities of The Hague, Rotterdam, and Amsterdam.

Each city had extremely unique experiences during the war years — so how did they each celebrate Liberation Day?

Thank you to RicksFilmRestoration for these beautiful renditions and colourations of old videos. You can watch his full series of Liberation Day videos on his YouTube Channel.

1. Amsterdam

Of course, starting with the Netherlands’ capital, Amsterdam has unique stories surrounding Nazi occupation. From the story of Anne Frank to numerous resistance fighters and organisations, Liberation Day was really a moment of celebration for Amsterdammers.

2. The Hague

The Hague a particularly turbulent time during World War II, including the construction of the Atlantic Sea Wall, the installation of V2 rockets, and the accidental bombing of the Bezuidenhout neighbourhood by the British Royal Air Force.

3. Rotterdam

Rotterdam is most famous for the Blitzkrieg bombings that destroyed a majority of the old city architecture, resulting in Rotterdam’s uniquely stunning architecture that has shaped the cityscape since the post-WWII years.

Colorised footage brings history to life, giving everyone a sense of what Dutch people felt and experienced all those years ago.

Thanks again to RicksFilmRestorations for the beautifully colourized footage! Be sure to check out the rest of his Liberation Day videos for a slice of history.

How are you celebrating Liberation Day this year? Tell us in the comments!

Image: Photographer Unknown/Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

X