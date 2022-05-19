BREAKING: Dutch cabinet hoping to implement a cap on free-market rent

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
for-rent-sign-in-dutch-on-window-in-snow-covered-street
Dutch sign with the text 'for rent' on an old house during wintertime in Doesburg, The Netherlands

About 710,000 households have too little income to pay the cost of their rented home — but the Dutch cabinet plans to take a tough approach against expensive rent prices.

If it is up to the cabinet, they will implement a system to cap rent up to €1,250 per month in the mid-market housing sector. They also aim to reduce rent for people with lower incomes, the NOS reports.

At the moment, outside of the social housing sector, landlords in the Netherlands can still determine the price of their homes. And with the current housing shortage, they’re free to set these prices quite high.

“Affordable housing”

Hugo de Jonge, Minister of Housing and Spatial planning, introduced this plan in a new memorandum titled “Affordable Housing”.

The cabinet is concerned about middle and low-income residents who live paycheck to paycheck or have too little money to make ends meet.

Given the housing shortage in the Netherlands, home seekers and homeowners alike are the victims, says De Jonge.

People in the Netherlands are increasingly spending more and more of their income on rent. Nearly one million people have too little income to pay the bare minimum living expenses, based on Nibud’s calculations.

Expensive prices

There is so much demand for homes in the free market that landlords drive prices up, especially in the Randstad. The asking price for a small rental apartment comes to around €1,500 per month.

Tenants usually can’t do anything legally — the house will go to someone that can offer the requested amount of money.

De Jonge wants to introduce rent protection up to €1,250 by 2024 — however, this amount is yet to be decided.

Future plans

The VVD, builders, and investors have long opposed the regulation of mid-market rent because it becomes less valuable to build mid-market homes.

But De Jonge and other parties such as GroenLinks (Green Left) want to place a rent cap to make housing more affordable.

Minister De Jonge is drafting this bill which still has to be passed by the Parliament and the Senate. They will also determine what the upper limit of the regulation will be.

What do you think about the Dutch cabinet’s bill to lower rent prices in the free market? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleA guide to Dutch hand gestures: 5 things you need to know
Next articleNot a moment too soon: Dutch cabinet to increase the minimum wage in 2023
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Not a moment too soon: Dutch cabinet to increase the minimum wage in 2023

The Dutch cabinet plans on raising the minimum wage already starting next year, reports the NOS. Originally, the plan to...
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #28: Not tip (and not need to)

Gaelle Salem - 0
Picture this: you’re out enjoying an ice cold biertje with some vrienden, it’s time to pay, and then you pause: should you leave a...

Not a moment too soon: Dutch cabinet to increase the minimum wage in 2023

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
The Dutch cabinet plans on raising the minimum wage already starting next year, reports the NOS. Originally, the plan to increase the minimum wage...

A guide to Dutch hand gestures: 5 things you need to know

Heather Court - 8
As if it wasn't hard enough to move to another country, learn the language, and integrate yourself — someone thought it would also be...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X