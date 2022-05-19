Not a moment too soon: Dutch cabinet to increase the minimum wage in 2023

The Dutch cabinet plans on raising the minimum wage already starting next year, reports the NOS.

Originally, the plan to increase the minimum wage by 7.5% was to occur between 2024 and 2025, as stated in the coalition agreement.

Thankfully, the Dutch cabinet changed this because they want to increase the purchasing power of those earning a minimum wage salary at a quicker pace, due to recent high inflation.

What does this change imply?

In 2023, the Dutch cabinet will increase the minimum wage via a three-step process, sticking with the original decision to increase it by 7.5%.

For example, the minimum wage for those 21 and older working full-time is now €1725 per month. But, this will rise to approximately €1854 after the increase. 🤓

30% ex-pat rule

Currently, foreign residents working in the Netherlands pay no tax on a maximum of 30% of their income.

According to RTL Nieuws, this rule will now only apply to incomes reaching a maximum of €216,000 — a.k.a de Balkenendenorm (a rule that government workers in the Netherlands may not earn more than 130% of a minister’s salary).

