Not a moment too soon: Dutch cabinet to increase the minimum wage in 2023

NewsEconomy
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Photo-of-Mark-Rutte-outside-cabinet-buildings-Den-Haag
Image: Ale_mi/Depositphotos [EDITORIAL ONLY] https://depositphotos.com/304835322/stock-photo-dutch-prime-minister-mark-rutte.html

The Dutch cabinet plans on raising the minimum wage already starting next year, reports the NOS.

Originally, the plan to increase the minimum wage by 7.5% was to occur between 2024 and 2025, as stated in the coalition agreement.

READ MORE | From minimum wage to childcare: a roundup of Rutte IV’s proposal

Thankfully, the Dutch cabinet changed this because they want to increase the purchasing power of those earning a minimum wage salary at a quicker pace, due to recent high inflation.

What does this change imply?

In 2023, the Dutch cabinet will increase the minimum wage via a three-step process, sticking with the original decision to increase it by 7.5%.

For example, the minimum wage for those 21 and older working full-time is now €1725 per month. But, this will rise to approximately €1854 after the increase. 🤓

READ MORE | Salaries in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch wages

30% ex-pat rule

Currently, foreign residents working in the Netherlands pay no tax on a maximum of 30% of their income.

According to RTL Nieuws, this rule will now only apply to incomes reaching a maximum of €216,000 — a.k.a de Balkenendenorm (a rule that government workers in the Netherlands may not earn more than 130% of a minister’s salary).

What do you think of the Dutch cabinet’s decision? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleBREAKING: Dutch cabinet hoping to implement a cap on free-market rent
Next articleDutch Quirk #28: Not tip (and not need to)
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

BREAKING: Dutch cabinet hoping to implement a cap on free-market rent

About 710,000 households have too little income to pay the cost of their rented home — but the Dutch cabinet...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #28: Not tip (and not need to)

Gaelle Salem - 0
Picture this: you’re out enjoying an ice cold biertje with some vrienden, it’s time to pay, and then you pause: should you leave a...

BREAKING: Dutch cabinet hoping to implement a cap on free-market rent

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
About 710,000 households have too little income to pay the cost of their rented home — but the Dutch cabinet plans to take a...

A guide to Dutch hand gestures: 5 things you need to know

Heather Court - 8
As if it wasn't hard enough to move to another country, learn the language, and integrate yourself — someone thought it would also be...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X