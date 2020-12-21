Where do all the Christmas trees in the Netherlands go after the holidays? Unfortunately, not to a better place.

Quite a few internationals have asked us how to get rid of their Christmas trees in the Netherlands. They thought that a neatly organized country had some kind of decent system in place. Indeed, in some municipalities, there’s a pick-up scheme for Christmas trees right after New Year’s Day. But there’s, of course, a traditional way of getting rid of the old tree in the Netherlands that warms my heart, figuratively and literally.

Burning the old Christmas tree

As a kid, I grew up with the burning of Christmas trees tradition that takes place every year in the Netherlands — the more trees burning the better! It brings back the primal being in you, and, well, big fires are awesome! So we at DutchReview can totally dig this photo report by Renzo Gerritsen on a good-old-burn-your-tree gathering in Amsterdam: it’s seriously lit!

If you like Renzo’s photo’s then check out his website or follow his Facebook page.

How do you get rid of your Christmas tree in your home country? Tell us in the comments below!

Ad

Feature Image: Renzo Gerritsen/Supplied

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in January 2018, and was fully updated in December 2020 for your reading pleasure.

