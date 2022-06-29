CultureHistory

The Dutch gave up New York, but why? (Video inside)!

History buffs gather here! We’ve dug up this treasure of an informative video, and we’re pretty sure you want to see it.

The Dutch purchased Manhattan for $24 USD —and then gave it up

This six-minute clip provides you with an interesting insight as to why the Dutch gave up New York in 1664.

Spoiler (ish): It mainly had to do with the amazing Brits — definitely not biased or anything. 😉

But whether or not that’s your takeaway as well, this video is a must-see for anyone interested in Dutch/American/British history.

READ MORE | Did the Dutch really buy New York for 24 dollars? 

What do you think of these historical events? Tall us in the comments below!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in October 2019, and was fully updated in June 2022 for your reading pleasure.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
What do you think?

1 COMMENT

  1. “Raid on AMerica” tells the story of there retaking of New Amsterdam. the Frisian admiralty sent a raiding squadron to the Caribbean where it bumped into another raiding party dispatched by the Zeeland admiralty. they decide to join forces and scoured the American coastline destroying the Carolina and Virginia tobacco fleets and the New England fishing fleet. what was not said in the video was that the Netherlands was trying to get Spain to join the war on their side, why i don’t know except that the French had taken Utrecht and were threatening the big cities. Spain would not join in unless New AMsterdam was returned to the English and it was. also note that the Pilgrims were offered free transportation, animals, food, seed, weapons and protection IF they would settle at the mouth of the North (Hudson) RIver under the Dutch flag. they were skittish about this but i would not only signed the offer but blown the ink dry before the other sider realized how much they had given away.

