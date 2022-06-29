The Dutch gave up New York, but why? (Video inside)!

History buffs gather here! We’ve dug up this treasure of an informative video, and we’re pretty sure you want to see it.

The Dutch purchased Manhattan for $24 USD —and then gave it up

This six-minute clip provides you with an interesting insight as to why the Dutch gave up New York in 1664.

Spoiler (ish): It mainly had to do with the amazing Brits — definitely not biased or anything. 😉

But whether or not that’s your takeaway as well, this video is a must-see for anyone interested in Dutch/American/British history.

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in October 2019, and was fully updated in June 2022 for your reading pleasure.