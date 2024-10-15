How inclusive and accessible are Dutch banks? The ultimate guide

Accessible banking in the Netherlands — and the rest of the world — is a necessary right to guarantee financial independence and inclusion.

The ability to manage our money with ease and confidence is essential for everyone. For people with disabilities, that means having access to tailored services that meet their specific requirements.

The Netherlands prides itself on being progressive when it comes to inclusivity, so let’s examine how that reflects in banking.

This article is made possible thanks to ING, the Dutch bank that puts accessibility first. Whether you’re banking from home or on the go, ING ensures that everyone — regardless of ability — can manage their finances with ease. ⚡️

First and foremost, it’s crucial to understand your rights

In the Netherlands, there are over two million people with a disability, including people with limited or no hearing or sight and those with a physical or mental disability.

And rightfully, the Netherlands has a strong legal framework that guarantees accessibility across various sectors.

Several laws are meant to make the Netherlands more accessible. Image: Depositphotos

A major part of this legal framework is the Dutch Disability Act (Wet gelijke behandeling op grond van handicap of chronische ziekte), under which businesses and organisations, including banks, must provide reasonable accommodations for disabled individuals.

This means that disabled persons have the right to access services and products without facing unnecessary barriers.

Good to know: As of June 2025, the entire European Union will enforce the European Accessibility Act, a landmark EU law which will require many everyday products and services to be accessible for persons with disabilities. This will make life easier for at least 87 million people living in the EU with disabilities or temporary impairments.

Banking accessibility requirements in the Netherlands

When it comes to banking as a disabled person in the Netherlands, Dutch banks are obligated to meet certain accessibility standards in addition to the legal protections that are in place nationwide.

These are being enforced by Toegankelijk Bankieren (Accessible Banking), an initiative by the Dutch Association of Banks, which aims to make banking accessible for everyone in the Netherlands.

This includes making physical branches accessible to those with mobility issues, offering services for individuals with visual or hearing impairments, and providing online platforms that are easy to navigate for all users.

Over the past years, many banks have stepped up their efforts, ensuring their ATMs are equipped with voice guidance and braille options, and offering simplified online and mobile banking services.

Not all accessibility features are created equal. Image: Depositphotos

Yet, not all banks are moving entirely at the same pace. So, when choosing a bank as an individual with a disability, it’s essential to research and compare their accessibility features.

How to choose the right bank in the Netherlands

While most banks offer some level of accessibility, the quality of these services can vary.

The best way to start your research is by checking banks’ websites for information on their services for disabled customers, such as assistive technologies, customer support lines for individuals with specific requirements, and branch accessibility.

It’s also worth reading customer reviews online, or reaching out to disability organisations for advice on which banks they recommend for their inclusive services.

At ING, everyone is valued, and their services are designed to make banking straightforward for people of all abilities. Looking for a bank that puts you first? Open your ING account.

Accessibility features to look for in a bank

If you or someone you love has a disability, you’ll know that not all accessibility features are created equal.

That’s why knowing what to look for in a bank is important. Some key features include:

Assistive technologies , such as screen readers or magnification options on their online platforms, for visually impaired individuals.

, such as screen readers or magnification options on their online platforms, for visually impaired individuals. Easy-to-read statements , available in large print or braille.

, available in large print or braille. Physical branch accessibility , with easy-to-access locations, counters, and ATMs.

, with easy-to-access locations, counters, and ATMs. Customer service and support, with staff members trained to assist individuals with disabilities or a dedicated helpline or chat service for customers with a disability.

Accessible banking features can vary from bank to bank. Image: Depositphotos

How accessible are Dutch banks?

Most major Dutch banks, including ING, ABN AMRO, and Rabobank, have been making big steps to enhance their services for disabled customers.

Let’s see what they offer. 👇

ING

ING offers a wide variety of accessible services to support disabled individuals. The bank’s website offers lots of information on disability-friendly banking as well. Specifically, ING offers the following:

For the blind and visually impaired , their mobile banking app, website, and online banking support screen readers. Additionally, accessible bank cards with tactile notches and braille statements make transactions easier. ATMs with voice guidance are also available in many locations.

, their mobile banking app, website, and online banking support screen readers. Additionally, accessible bank cards with tactile notches and braille statements make transactions easier. ATMs with voice guidance are also available in many locations. For those who require reading or math support , the ING app is fully compatible with screen readers and provides easy-to-follow video guides on YouTube.

, the ING app is fully compatible with screen readers and provides easy-to-follow video guides on YouTube. People with physical disabilities can benefit from contactless payments and templates that aid in filling out payment slips. Some ATMs offer in-person assistance for those who need help with cash transactions.

can benefit from contactless payments and templates that aid in filling out payment slips. Some ATMs offer in-person assistance for those who need help with cash transactions. ING customers with a hearing disability can use the KPN Teletolk service for sign language communication and have chat options within the app.

Rabobank

Rabobank also offers a variety of accessible banking solutions adjusted to the needs of customers with disabilities.

For those with difficulty reading or seeing , Rabobank provides tools such as the Random Reader Comfort, which features larger buttons and a speech function. Braille statements are free with most accounts, and many ATMs offer voice support that can be activated with headphones. Rabobank also supports page magnification and screen readers on their website.

, Rabobank provides tools such as the Random Reader Comfort, which features larger buttons and a speech function. Braille statements are free with most accounts, and many ATMs offer voice support that can be activated with headphones. Rabobank also supports page magnification and screen readers on their website. For customers with mobility challenges , Rabobank has developed solutions like the Rabo Scanner Grip and Rabo CardPuller, making the use of banking devices easier. ATMs with assistance are available, and customers can authorise someone else to manage their banking if needed. For those unable to visit a branch, Rabobank offers a service where a representative can come to your home to assist with your banking needs.

, Rabobank has developed solutions like the Rabo Scanner Grip and Rabo CardPuller, making the use of banking devices easier. ATMs with assistance are available, and customers can authorise someone else to manage their banking if needed. For those unable to visit a branch, Rabobank offers a service where a representative can come to your home to assist with your banking needs. Customers with hearing and speech difficulties can bank online via the Rabobank app or website and use a chat function to manage finances. Customers can bring a sign language interpreter or use KPN Teletolk for in-person meetings.

ABN AMRO

ABN AMRO’s accessibility banking services are somewhat less clear than those of ING and Rabobank. We can confirm they offer the following:

For those with difficulty reading or seeing , the ABN AMRO website is optimised, featuring adjustable fonts, screen reader support, and easy navigation.

, the ABN AMRO website is optimised, featuring adjustable fonts, screen reader support, and easy navigation. For those with difficulties banking on their own , the bank provides tools like video tutorials and chatbot assistance.

, the bank provides tools like video tutorials and chatbot assistance. Deaf customers are helped with a special service for sign language banking, where customers can communicate with advisors via video in Dutch sign language. They can also bring their own interpreters or use the “Advies in Gebarentaal” (advice in sign language) service.

are helped with a special service for sign language banking, where customers can communicate with advisors via video in Dutch sign language. They can also bring their own interpreters or use the “Advies in Gebarentaal” (advice in sign language) service. People with mobility disabilities can make use of physical accessibility features at ABN AMRO branches, or get special support from an advisor, either remotely or at home.

Furthermore, ABN AMRO actively collaborates with organisations for people with disabilities to improve their services and make banking more inclusive.

Support for disabled individuals in the Netherlands

If you or someone you know with a disability is in need of assistance, the Netherlands has various organisations that offer support and advocacy.

The Dutch Coalition on Disability and Development (DCDD), for example, advocates for the rights of disabled people and provides resources for those facing challenges in areas like banking.

Do you know of any more Dutch resources for disabled individuals? Image: Depositphotos

You can also contact your municipality social support desk or neighbourhood social support team if you need assistance. They will be able to refer you further or offer help.

Additionally, you might find the following resources helpful:

MEE for help for those living with a disability

Ieder(in) to access a network for the chronically ill and disabled

Valys for regional assisted transport

Accessibility Foundation, which advocates for accessible internet for all

Navigating banking as a disabled person in the Netherlands can be overwhelming — but it doesn’t have to be.

By understanding your rights, knowing what to look for in a bank, and taking advantage of available resources, you can confidently manage your finances in the Netherlands.

Do you have any tips for navigating banking as a disabled person? Share them in the comments!