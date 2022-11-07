CultureHistoryLifestyle

The Netherlands explained in under 12 minutes (VIDEO INSIDE)

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
Ever wondered what the Netherlands is all about? The land, the flag, the dams, the religions (or lack thereof), and all the orange? Well, here’s an 11:58-minute-long overview.

It’s a difficult task to sum up an entire country in a condensed yet precise way — we’re talking a whole nation here, folks. Still, we at DutchReview sure attempt to do so, on daily basis as a matter of fact, and as much as possible.

But if you’re short on time, and can’t read all the wonderful articles we have on life here in the lowlands, we have just the video for you. Here, you can easily cram hours of reading about Dutch culture and history, into less than 12 minutes!

It covers anything and everything: from the 80 Years’ War with Spain, to the tall and smart gene running through Dutch veins, and the Nederlanders’ love of bikes, cheese, and more.

If you’re a Dutchie, or someone who’s just as fascinated as we are with all things Dutch, we’re sure you enjoyed this quick and fun summary. Why not give it a share, and make even your best international friends green with envy?

Did this video miss any key points? Tell us what should be added in the comments below!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in February 2022, and was fully updated in November 2022, for your reading pleasure.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Climate activists arrested at Schipol — for blocking private jets and cycling on runways
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

Culture

Culture

Culture

Culture

