Which is the best-rated mobile service provider in the Netherlands?

The Netherlands’ best-rated mobile service providers in 2024 are all budget service providers: Simyo, Ben, and Youfone.

New to the Netherlands and unsure which mobile service provider to use? Enter… the Consumentenbond.

Also known as the Dutch Consumers’ Association, this organisation is dedicated to identifying which tech products you ought to spend your hard-earned money on. 💸

How? By judging each provider on the quality of features like mobile calling, internet, and customer service, the Consumentenbond ranks them with a score out of 10. Here are the top three!

Simyo officially takes the crown as the Consumentenbond’s top Dutch mobile service provider for 2024, with a stellar 8.5 points out of 10. And, as the recipient of no less than 30 awards since they first topped the charts in 2013, it’s easy to see why they rank so highly for customer satisfaction. Being a budget service provider, they’re most well-known for the sheer affordability of their packages — which start at a low €6 per month. However, with access to KPN’s speedy, ultra-reliable mobile network, excellent customer service and a range of prepaid/SIM-only plans and mobile subscriptions with a phone that can be adjusted monthly, affordability isn’t the only reason they’ve received a provider rating of 9.8. Sign up with Simyo

Nabbing second place on the list of best Dutch mobile service providers with an excellent 8.3 out of 10 is Ben, another budget provider offering high-quality mobile calling and internet. Powered by Odido’s expansive and super-dependable mobile network, Ben ranks well for its above-average internet connectivity and speed. These internet packages, which start at an affordable €10, can be cancelled on a monthly basis. In addition to this, Ben also scores highly on their clear and effective customer service, nabbing a very respectable 8 points out of 10 on the Consumentenbond’s scale. Sign up with Ben

Regularly named in the top three of the Consumentenbond’s list of best Dutch mobile providers, Youfone is yet another budget provider that offers you a generous bang for your buck. Hot on their competitors’ heels, Youfone scored a superb 8.2 out of 10 to solidify their place as an exceptional provider of mobile internet. Like Simyo, Youfone offers you access to KPN’s super-speedy and ultra-reliable mobile network for a fraction of the price of a monthly KPN subscription. And, unlike many other budget providers, Youfone also provides 5G functionality with their SIM-only plans. Sign up with Youfone

