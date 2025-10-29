The biggest changes to the Dutch integration exam (KNM) in 2025

The Dutch integration exam has gotten a serious makeover this year. Gone are the days of being quizzed on whether to congratulate your neighbour on their birthday (seriously, that was a thing).

Instead, you’ll actually learn stuff that might help you navigate Dutch life without pulling your hair out.

The Knowledge of Dutch Society (KNM) exam (that’s Kennis van de Nederlandse Maatschappij if you fancy getting tongue-tied) is swapping social etiquette lessons for practical know-how.

The revamp reflects the government’s push to help newcomers understand how Dutch society functions on a day-to-day basis.

Understanding cultural history and diversity

One of the biggest shifts is that the exam now acknowledges that the Netherlands isn’t all stroopwafels and tulips. For example, the updated exam will now integrate themes such as the Holocaust.

Education surrounding the Holocaust now features prominently, covering what happened during WWII, and the devastating impact on Dutch Jewish communities.

Most importantly, it aims to highlight why rejecting anti-Semitism and discrimination matters today.

Meanwhile, the exam also pays increased attention to diversity in Dutch celebrations. Think beyond King’s Day and Christmas.

The updated content recognises that modern Dutch society celebrates various cultural and religious festivals, such as KetiKoti and Eid al-Fitr.

Tackling digital skills (because it’s 2025, not 1995)

The new exam also tackles digital literacy — something that’s pretty important for existing in the Netherlands (and the modern world in general).

For example, you’ll need to demonstrate your knowledge about DigiD (your digital gateway to all things governmental).

Not being able to use a laptop can't be an excuse anymore to avoid taking the Inburgering Exam

You’ll also find yourself answering questions about the basics of protecting your personal information online and how to navigate official Dutch websites safely.

Knowing what rights and services you’re entitled to

People’s rights will also play an important part in the new KNM exam, with particular attention paid to women’s rights.

Newcomers must now learn that in the Netherlands, women have full freedom to make their own life choices, work, and live autonomously and independently.

There is a new focus on not only rights, but also on what public services you’re entitled to in the Netherlands and how they operate.

Once you move here, you’ll quickly find that the Dutch love bureaucracy, so adding this to the exam was actually quite a smart move.

Understanding Dutch customs instead of forcing them on you

Indeed, the new exam focuses much more on ensuring that you understand the “why” of Dutch customs, as opposed to “how” to replicate them.

While the old exam focused on how you should act in certain scenarios, the new version simply wants you to show that you understand how Dutch society operates.

For example, just because you moved here doesn’t mean you should write a poem dissing your in-laws on Sinterklaas — but you should be able to demonstrate that you understand that this is something people do in the Netherlands.

Learning about things you’ll encounter in the real world

The new exam is based around four practical situations you’ll actually encounter: working in the Netherlands, housing, dealing with officials, and civic participation.

In practice, this means that you’ll be asked questions about eight different topics across these scenarios, covering areas like schooling, employment, official institutions, and healthcare.

The most important part of your Inburgering exam in the Netherlands is learning how to dodge cyclists.

Speaking of healthcare, this will be delved into more extensively in the new exam. Questions will touch on more specific healthcare topics, such as the role of supporting staff (praktijkondersteuner huisarts) at Dutch GP clinics.

Getting ready for the new exam

The changes have been in effect since July 1, 2025, which means if you’re taking the exam now, you’ll be sitting the updated version.

Nervous? You can find the current practice materials on DUO’s practice exam page or check out courses specifically for preparing for the KNM exam.

Once you’re ready, you’ll hand over €50 to take the exam. During the test, you’ll have 45 minutes to complete the questions, and you must get 28 correct answers out of 40 to pass (that’s 70%).

Here’s the main thing to remember about the updated exam: the changes actually make the KNM exam useful beyond just ticking a bureaucratic box.

The refreshed curriculum offers hands-on information you’ll use in everyday Dutch life. Knowing your way around the healthcare system, schools, and official bodies isn’t merely something to memorise for a test, it’s practical knowledge for anyone trying to get things done in this country.

Have you experienced the Dutch integration exam maze? Share your stories (horror or otherwise) in the comments.