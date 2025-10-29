- Advertisement -

Police in Roosendaal are searching for two young people, a boy and a girl, who are suspected of spraying an 11-year-old boy in the face with a burning liquid.

The incident took place on Wednesday, June 18, around 3:30 PM on the Rucphensebaan near the Zegestede cemetery in Roosendaal.

The liquid caused immediate burning in the child’s eyes, which led him to fall off his bike.

The child recovered

A witness stepped in to help him. The boy reportedly suffered from blurred vision for several days following the attack.

Taking to Facebook, the police have now made the case public and are issuing a clear message to the suspects: “If you don’t come forward, we’ll make your photos public.”

Officers say they have camera footage of the suspects on the fatbike and are giving them one week to come forward.

Have information? You can call the police at 0900-8844 or anonymously via 0800-6070.