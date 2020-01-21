We know. It’s cold, it’s windy, it’s rainy in the Netherlands right now. We also know you love the Holland – but there’s nothing wrong with a temporary sea change! But it’s even better if you can do a holiday the Dutch way: extra-cheap.

One of the best things about the Netherlands is its central location – and that a plethora of budget airlines and bus services keep you well connected to the rest of Europe.

So here you go: pack a budget lunch of bread and leverworst, and roll your carry-on alongside your bike to your local transport hub. These are the top four destinations for a mini holiday on a budget from the Netherlands!