Man dies and colleague hospitalised after cleaning NS trains in Utrecht

An investigation has been launched

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
One man has lost his life, and his colleague remains in hospital after they both finished their shift cleaning NS trains on Tuesday morning.

According to De Telegraaf, the cleaners were employed by Vebego to clean NS trains at Utrecht Centraal’s marshalling yard.

However, after finishing their shift, both colleagues fell unwell.

A spokeswoman for the NS tells De Telegraaf that other employees witnessed this and called emergency services. Both workers then lost consciousness.

Yesterday, the news came that one of the cleaners had lost his life.

A complete mystery

What exactly happened to cause the colleagues to fall ill remains a mystery.

The NS has described the news as a “big shock.” However, they have already determined that the work environment is safe:

“We know that the workplace was safe. But it is now up to the police to conduct further investigation,” a spokeswoman tells De Telegraaf.

According to the NOS, trains are still being cleaned at the site.

Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

