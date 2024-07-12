One man has lost his life, and his colleague remains in hospital after they both finished their shift cleaning NS trains on Tuesday morning.

According to De Telegraaf, the cleaners were employed by Vebego to clean NS trains at Utrecht Centraal’s marshalling yard.

However, after finishing their shift, both colleagues fell unwell.

A spokeswoman for the NS tells De Telegraaf that other employees witnessed this and called emergency services. Both workers then lost consciousness.

Yesterday, the news came that one of the cleaners had lost his life.

A complete mystery

What exactly happened to cause the colleagues to fall ill remains a mystery.

The NS has described the news as a “big shock.” However, they have already determined that the work environment is safe:

“We know that the workplace was safe. But it is now up to the police to conduct further investigation,” a spokeswoman tells De Telegraaf.

According to the NOS, trains are still being cleaned at the site.

