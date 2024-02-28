This app matches expats with licensed psychologists who share their cultural backgrounds: meet EXPATHY

If you’re reading this, chances are you’re an expat in the Netherlands, living far away from your family and friends back home. And I know what it can be like: hard.

Internationals around the globe struggle with mental health issues linked to their move away from home.

We often experience feelings of displacement and loneliness, and some of us are heavily affected by things such as culture shock and the cold Dutch weather.

But getting help for your mental health in the Netherlands isn’t an easy feat: the waiting times are long, therapy sessions can cost up to €120 per hour, there’s a language barrier, and sometimes you simply don’t have a connection with your Dutch psychologist.

That’s where this new app can help.

EXPATHY is a start-up founded by expats who understand the unique struggles of living far away from their home country. They know how crucial it is to have a therapist who can understand not just your mental health struggles as an expat but also your cultural background and native language. That’s why EXPATHY matches internationals living abroad (like us!) with licensed psychologists who share their linguistic and cultural backgrounds.

Online therapy, wherever and whenever you need it

How does it work? It’s easy as pie — let’s have a look. 👇

The EXPATHY app is available for download on your Android or iPhone. When signing up, you will be asked five questions to ensure you are matched with the best psychologist for your needs.

From there, you can immediately use your free intake session to schedule a call with a psychologist — no need to sit through a months-long waitlist!

Once you’ve found a professional that suits you, all therapy sessions will take place through the EXPATHY app, which allows you to video call with a therapist from your home country.

Licenced psychologists with the needed expertise

Not only are EXPATHY’s psychologists from your home country, but they also specialise in providing therapy for individuals living abroad.

Many of them even have their own expat experience and have lived abroad at some point in their lives.

They are trained to address the unique challenges and stressors that come with living in a foreign country, such as navigating cultural adjustments, language barriers, and emotional challenges.

Want to know more?

If you’re curious to know more or are interested in getting therapy through EXPATHY, here’s what you need to know. 👇

EXPATHY currently has therapists available in the following languages:

Albanian 🇦🇱

Bulgarian 🇧🇬

Croatian 🇭🇷

Czech 🇨🇿

Farsi 🇮🇷

Greek 🇬🇷

Hindi 🇮🇳

Hungarian 🇭🇺

Italian 🇮🇹

Japanese 🇯🇵

Polish 🇵🇱

Brazilian Portuguese 🇧🇷

Russian 🇷🇺

Serbian 🇷🇸

Slovak 🇸🇰

Spanish 🇪🇸

Argentinian Spanish 🇦🇷

Turkish 🇹🇷

Once you are matched with a psychologist who suits you, you can schedule your free session immediately. After that, you will be able to choose between two packages.

The monthly package includes four sessions at €69 per session, while the quarterly package gives you 12 sessions at €59 each.

An added bonus of the quarterly package is that it can match you with another client who faces similar challenges as you do.

What do you think about EXPATHY? Would you try it out? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!