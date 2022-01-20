Dutch Quirk #37: Eat kibbeling whenever possible

The Dutch have a special place in their heart for fried snacks, and finger food. Add fish to that combination due to their close relationship to water, and you have kibbeling.

Yet another food quirk from the Netherlands, who would’ve thought? Us, we totally saw it coming — and kibbeling just has a special place in our lives that we couldn’t just let it slip by.

What is it?

Kibbeling is a classic Dutch snack and staple at almost every open-air market. It consists of battered chunks of codfish, deep-fried, and served with a mayonnaise-based garlic sauce or tartar sauce, and sometimes fries.

Eating kibbeling is a thing of its own. Every kibbeling stall in the country is stalked and frequented by seagulls, therefore finding a safe location to enjoy your fresh box of kibbeling is a necessary task.

For the brave-hearted foodies, ditch the fork that comes with your batch and dig right in with your hands for an authentic but messy experience (sanitize or wash them hands first though 👀).

Why do they do it?

An overlook of Dutch snacks can really show you a strong relationship between Duchies and fried food. Rain or shine, fried snack food is everywhere you look in the Netherlands.

Cycled 49km to the North for the best Kibbeling in all of the Netherlands (I tried them everywhere) Now back to Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/xuN5HyJeuG — Daniel Freytag (@FRYTG) June 29, 2018

The country’s location on the North Sea is another reason behind this kibbeling sensation, where the best places in the world to enjoy this Dutch delicacy is located in coastal areas like Scheveningen.

Why is it quirky?

The dish itself is not quirky, but the obsession is — although understandable, given how DELICIOUS this snack is. And if you’re vegetarian/vegan and have major FOMO, some supermarkets like Albert Heijn and Jumbo have vegan kibbeling so you get your fix! 😊

Additionally, there’s an unconfirmed theory out there that kibbeling was first made for kids to get them to like eating fish. This is ironic since this particular obsession involves every age group found in the Netherlands. Thanks, kids!

Should you join in?

Yes, yes, yes. That’s three yes’s, diet permitting, for this treat. This juicy Dutch snack is a must when you visit the Netherlands, and if you live here, well it’s even better. 🥰

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: foto-pixel.web.de/Depositphotos