So you’re in the Netherlands and you come across an emergency! What shall you do? Here is a list of all of the Dutch emergency numbers you need to know if you get into a bit of a crisis.

First off, if you happen to be in an international location but need to get in touch with Dutch emergency services, remember to dial +31 first. Of course, some calls are subject to small charges.

Police

For emergencies dial 112

dial 112 For non-emergencies dial 0900 8844

dial 0900 8844 To report a crime anonymously dial 0800 7000

Fire Service

For emergencies dial 112

dial 112 For non-emergencies call the police first

Health Service

For emergencies dial 112 or visit your local A&E (accident and emergency department)

For Centrale Huisartsenpost/an emergency doctor’s service out-of-hours, call this helpline and they will sort it out for you:

For Amsterdam dial: 088 003 0600

dial: 088 003 0600 For Rotterdam dial: 010 466 9573 (Central, North), 010 290 9888 (South), 010 279 9262 (East)

dial: 010 466 9573 (Central, North), 010 290 9888 (South), 010 279 9262 (East) For Utrecht dial: 0900 450 1450

dial: 0900 450 1450 For The Hague dial: 070 346 9669

dial: 070 346 9669 For Eindhoven , Helmond , Geldrop dial: 0900 8861

, , dial: 0900 8861 For other locations dial: 0900 1515

Other emergency numbers

For Dierenambulance/ Animal Emergencies dial: 0900 0245

dial: 0900 0245 For Kustwacht/ Coastguard dial: 0900 0111

dial: 0900 0111 For Alcoholics Anonymous dial: 020 625 6057

dial: 020 625 6057 For Sexual Abuse hotline dial: 0900 899 8411

hotline dial: 0900 899 8411 For SOS helpline dial: 0900 0767

helpline dial: 0900 0767 For ChildLine dial: 0800 0432

dial: 0800 0432 For a discrimination helpline dial: 0900 235 4354

helpline dial: 0900 235 4354 For residency issues dial: 088 0430 430

Dental Emergencies

Click here for a list of places to contact for dental emergencies throughout the whole of the Netherlands.

Utility Emergencies

If it’s an emergency that will seriously affect you and the people around you dial: 112

and the people around you dial: 112 For power leaks and gas problems dial: 0800 9009

and dial: 0800 9009 Call your local gementee if there is a water emergency that involves sewage, if otherwise call your water provider

Government emergencies

Sirens sound at midday, every first Monday of the month – this is a test. Any other time, this is a national emergency. Subscribe to the alert service, so the government can alert you on your mobile if there is an emergency.

