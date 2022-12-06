Dutch brand pulls cups showing “smiling Anne Frank” off the shelves

Crockery brand Blond Amsterdam missed the mark with a collection of items plastered with Anne Frank’s face in an effort to make a “positive reminder of Dutch scenes and heroes.”

What could be more Dutch than windmills, cheese, clogs, and… Anne Frank?

Blond Amsterdam decided the image of the young heroine was appropriate to decorate a new collection of crockery, and people are not happy about it, reports the NOS.

Shows “little sympathy,” says Anne Frank House

Aron Vrieler of the Israel Information and Documentation Center (CIDI), says they were “dumbfounded” by the company’s choice of illustration. Blond Amsterdam was told to “remove those cups from the shelves”.

The Anne Frank House also spoke out after the incident, saying that the crockery store’s choice to create such an item shows “little empathy.”

But, Blond Amsterdam addressed concerns and announced in a written statement that they would remove the Anne Frank illustrated items from sales.

“That is why we want to let you know that this article will not return to our collection.”

They have also gone a step further to rectify their actions and lack of sympathy for the historical figure. All profits from the sale of the crockery will be donated.

Twitter has its say

People took to Twitter to comment on Blond Amsterdam’s lack of foresight.

BLOND AMSTERDAMS HOLLANDS GLORIE



De Nederlander heeft soms een kort lontje

Maar deze afbeelding van Anne Frank

Veroorzaakte al snel terecht gejank

Blond Amsterdam bleek hier een heel dom blondje



De mokken zijn nu fluks weer ingenomen

Dat zal de waarde best ten goede komen pic.twitter.com/UcaEz1gHOR — Bart Adjudant (@BartAdjudant) December 5, 2022 Translation: BLOND AMSTERDAM DUTCH GLORY

The Dutchman sometimes has a short fuse

But this picture of Anne Frank Quickly caused a justified whine Blonde Amsterdam turned out to be a very stupid blonde here

The mugs are now quickly taken back

That will improve the value

'Blond Amsterdam haalt na kritiek servies met lachende Anne Frank uit collectie.' pic.twitter.com/kjOg47eKsG — Lemongrab (@EigenBijdrage) December 5, 2022 Translation: ‘Blond Amsterdam removes crockery with smiling Anne Frank from the collection after criticism.’

Anne Frank op kitscherig servies van Blond Amsterdam, het is echt waar 😦

Fun fact: de familie Frank vroeg in 1939 het Nederlands staatsburgerschap aan maar kreeg het niet #MetJeHollandsGlorie pic.twitter.com/ZJjaoWtSTC — Maartje Jansma 🎧 (@maartjejan) December 5, 2022 Translation: Anne Frank on kitschy crockery from Blond Amsterdam, it’s really true 😮. Fun fact: the Frank family applied for Dutch citizenship in 1939 but did not receive it.

So, if you were in the market for some Anne Frank-themed kitchen items, helaas pindakaas, because the products are being recalled.

