Dutch brand pulls cups showing “smiling Anne Frank” off the shelves

Crockery brand Blond Amsterdam missed the mark with a collection of items plastered with Anne Frank’s face in an effort to make a “positive reminder of Dutch scenes and heroes.”
What could be more Dutch than windmills, cheese, clogs, and… Anne Frank?
Blond Amsterdam decided the image of the young heroine was appropriate to decorate a new collection of crockery, and people are not happy about it, reports the NOS.
Shows “little sympathy,” says Anne Frank House
Aron Vrieler of the Israel Information and Documentation Center (CIDI), says they were “dumbfounded” by the company’s choice of illustration. Blond Amsterdam was told to “remove those cups from the shelves”.
The Anne Frank House also spoke out after the incident, saying that the crockery store’s choice to create such an item shows “little empathy.”
But, Blond Amsterdam addressed concerns and announced in a written statement that they would remove the Anne Frank illustrated items from sales.
“That is why we want to let you know that this article will not return to our collection.”
They have also gone a step further to rectify their actions and lack of sympathy for the historical figure. All profits from the sale of the crockery will be donated.
Twitter has its say
People took to Twitter to comment on Blond Amsterdam’s lack of foresight.
So, if you were in the market for some Anne Frank-themed kitchen items, helaas pindakaas, because the products are being recalled.
